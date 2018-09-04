LSU Star K'Lavon Chaisson's Knee Injury Diagnosed as Season-Ending Torn ACL

Wesley Hitt/Getty Images

LSU head coach Ed Orgeron announced linebacker K'Lavon Chaisson will miss the remainder of the 2018 season after suffering a torn ACL in the Tigers' season-opening win over Miami.

Ross Dellinger of Sports Illustrated reported the news.

Chaisson recorded five tackles and a sack in LSU's dominant 33-17 win.

This article will be updated to provide more information on this story as it becomes available.

Get the best sports content from the web and social in the new B/R app. Get the app and get the game.