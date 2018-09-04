LSU Star K'Lavon Chaisson's Knee Injury Diagnosed as Season-Ending Torn ACL

Tyler Conway@jtylerconwayFeatured ColumnistSeptember 4, 2018

BATON ROUGE, LA - OCTOBER 14: K'Lavon Chaisson #4 of the LSU Tigers on the field during a game against the Auburn Tigers at Tiger Stadium on October 14, 2017 in Baton Rouge, Louisiana. LSU defeated the Auburn 27-23. (Photo by Wesley Hitt/Getty Images)
Wesley Hitt/Getty Images

LSU head coach Ed Orgeron announced linebacker K'Lavon Chaisson will miss the remainder of the 2018 season after suffering a torn ACL in the Tigers' season-opening win over Miami.

Ross Dellinger of Sports Illustrated reported the news.

Chaisson recorded five tackles and a sack in LSU's dominant 33-17 win.

      

