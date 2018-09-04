Top Climbers of the Month: Who Dominated the Sports World in August?

  1. Sports World's Good Guys Didn't Take a Summer Break

  2. Tua Continues to Take Hawaiian Football to Another Level

  3. CFB Players Teaming Up to Tackle Hunger in Miami

  4. Fitness Coach Using the World as His Personal Gym

  5. Kobe's Hottest Kicks 👟

  6. The Kyrie-I.T. Trade Shook the NBA 1 Year Ago Today

  7. 4'2" WR Will Walk on at Baylor University

  8. Messy > Messi at the Swamp Soccer World Championships

  9. 'The Powerhouse Princess' Has Broken 27 World Records

  10. Competitive Jumprope Takes Playground Games to the Extreme

  11. Mo'Ne Davis Is Now an Ankle-Breaking Baller

  12. Paralyzed Race Car Driver Tearing It Up on the Tracks

  13. How Soccer Stars Spent the Summer Playing American Sports

  14. Dyckman Courts Are the Red Carpet of Streetball

  15. Frolf Growing Rapidly Worldwide

  16. Get Weird at the World Alternative Games

  17. 3-Year-Old Is Golf's Best Trick Shot Artist

  18. Giannis' Youngest Brother Could Be the True 'Greek Freak'

  19. HBD TB12! 🎉

  20. #JamesGang Got AAU Hoops on Lock 🔒

August 2018 was a wild month in the sports world. NFL stars got some serious cash with new contract extensions. The Premier League kicked off with some usual suspects at the top of the table. The baseball season started its home stretch with wild-card races heating up.

