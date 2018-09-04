Denmark Include Futsal Players in Upcoming Matches Amid Contract Disputes

JOHANNES EISELE/Getty Images

Denmark have been forced to call-up a makeshift squad for their games against Slovakia and Wales, including multiple futsal players, as contract disputes remain unresolved with key first-team players.

Danish newspaper Ekstra Bladet (h/t Emil Gjerding Nielson of The Independent) reported talks between senior players and the Danish Football Association have broken down, as a disagreement about rights continues.

Tottenham Hotspur superstar Christian Eriksen is one of the players affected by the disagreement.

Per Ekstra Bladet, the primary issues for players revolve around personal sponsorship and travelling conditions experienced while on international duty.

The players union proposed the affected members pen short-term contract extensions, so the matters at hand could be resolved without Denmark's matches being compromised. However, the Danish FA turned down the suggestion and opted to pick the unusual squad—rather than face potential sanctions from UEFA.

The Danes are currently joint-ninth in the latest FIFA world rankings, and the weakened side could face lengthy implications.

The Tin Soldiers made it to the last 16 at the 2018 FIFA World Cup and are ready to embark on their inaugural UEFA Nations League campaign in League B.

The new European competition will include promotion and relegation, so defeats could see Denmark fall down the divisions in future.