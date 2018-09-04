Report: Jose Mourinho Reaches Suspended Jail Sentence Plea Deal for Tax Fraud

Gill Clark
Featured Columnist I
September 4, 2018

BURNLEY, ENGLAND - SEPTEMBER 02: Manager of Manchester United Jose Mourinho looks on during the Premier League match between Burnley FC and Manchester United at Turf Moor on September 2, 2018 in Burnley, United Kingdom. (Photo by Chris Brunskill/Fantasista/Getty Images)
Chris Brunskill/Fantasista/Getty Images

Manchester United manager Jose Mourinho has reportedly been given a one-year suspended jail sentence by Spanish authorities for tax fraud, although he is unlikely to serve any time in prison.

The 55-year-old reached a deal during a case which saw him accused of owing €3.3 million (£2.9 million) in undeclared image rights revenue from his time at Real Madrid, per El Mundo (h/t BBC Sport).

Mourinho has also been hit with a fine of around €2 million (£1.8 million), according to the report in the Spanish newspaper.

    

This article will be updated to provide more information on this story as it becomes available.

