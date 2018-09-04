Report: Jose Mourinho Reaches Suspended Jail Sentence Plea Deal for Tax Fraud

Chris Brunskill/Fantasista/Getty Images

Manchester United manager Jose Mourinho has reportedly been given a one-year suspended jail sentence by Spanish authorities for tax fraud, although he is unlikely to serve any time in prison.

The 55-year-old reached a deal during a case which saw him accused of owing €3.3 million (£2.9 million) in undeclared image rights revenue from his time at Real Madrid, per El Mundo (h/t BBC Sport).

Mourinho has also been hit with a fine of around €2 million (£1.8 million), according to the report in the Spanish newspaper.

