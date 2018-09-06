Finding the Next Kawhi: NBA Superstars Most Likely to Be Traded Next

4 of 6

Contract Details: Free agent in 2019 (player option)

Irving's future with the Celtics shouldn't be in question. They gave up a number of assets last summer to get him. They're set to dominate the Eastern Conference for the next half-decade, if not longer. Irving doesn't turn 27 until March.

This shouldn't be complicated. And yet, it kind of it. Irving's unidentified priorities make it so: Does he care more about winning another championship, syncing up with a superstar friend or being the face of a franchise?

Bleacher Report's Grant Hughes rolled with the latter while identifying Irving as his pick for the most likely top-25 player to be traded during an appearance on the Hardwood Knocks podcast (36:01 mark)

"He very clearly wants to be 'the guy' on his team. You don't leave LeBron James and say that's the reason, unless that's your whole M.O. Jayson Tatum's not there yet, but it kind of feels like Boston wants Jayson Tatum to be that guy. And if it's not him, it's Jaylen Brown. And Al Horford is better than Kyrie Irving.

"So, if you're just kind of scoring at home, Irving might be sort of fourth on the totem pole. And that's before they get Anthony Davis, or before they trade their [2019 Sacramento pick] for something awesome. So, I could see him angling to get out because he wants his team, and the Celtics are just not his team."

Leaving Boston to join forces with another star doesn't back this train of thought, but Irving is interested in playing beside Jimmy Butler, per ESPN.com's Zach Lowe. Maybe he sees someone older as less of a threat to his place in the pecking order. Or maybe he just wants to play in New York or Los Angeles.

The Celtics don't have to panic either way. Their stake in the championship conversation and open-ended timeline affords them a certain confidence.

Brown and Tatum do add to the dilemma, though. So, too, do Horford and Gordon Hayward. All of them will need new deals by 2022. Horford (player option) could join Irving in free agency next summer. Brown (restricted) and Hayward (player option) will follow suit in 2021, when Tatum is extension-eligible and one year from a major raise.

Boston isn't paying everyone. It can't. Re-signing Irving and then figuring out the rest later is a sensible play, but if he isn't fully invested in the program by midseason, the Celtics have an army of playmakers and a cheaper alternative in Terry Rozier (restricted in 2019). Things could get interesting in Boston as February approaches, no matter how much of a lead the Celtics have in the East.

Teams to watch if Irving becomes available: Clippers, Heat, Nets, Spurs, New York Knicks