Alvaro Morata Says He Considered Chelsea Exit Following 'Disaster' Debut Season

Forward Alvaro Morata said he considered leaving Chelsea this summer after a disappointing end to his first season with the Blues.

After seemingly adapting to life quickly in the Premier League, injuries and a loss of a form saw Morata lose his place in the Blues team during the 2017-18 run-in, with January signing Olivier Giroud regularly used at the point of the attack.

As a result, there was speculation about Morata potentially moving elsewhere after just one year at Stamford Bridge, and the Spain striker said the prospect did cross his mind, per Ronan Murphy of Goal.

"Last year, I wasn't happy," Morata said. "I started well, but at the end it was a disaster. I went out to the pitch and did not [even] know where I was. I considered returning to Spain or Italy. But you can't always escape reality. I left Spain to earn a place at the World Cup, and I did not go."

Morata has been handed another chance by new manager Maurizio Sarri, starting all four of the Blues' games so far.

He's netted one goal, helping his team to a 3-2 win over Arsenal. Despite being in the XI for this quartet of matches, broadcaster Alex Goldberg said he wants to see more:

The 25-year-old's statement about considering a move is at odds with what he's said previously. Per Goal's Sacha Pisani, only last month Morata said "there was never a thought for me to leave" the Blues.

According to Fabrizio Romano of Calciomercato, Morata was set to join AC Milan this summer. However, a change of ownership for the San Siro giants meant a deal fell through. In the end, the Rossoneri signed Gonzalo Higuain from Juventus on loan.

This season feels like a huge one for Morata, as he should be in the peak years of his career.

All the attributes are there for Morata to be a success. He's strong on the ball, has a sharp change of pace and takes up good positions. However, aggression and determination have been missing from his game lately.

Sarri explained why he withdrew Morata from the action when Chelsea took on Bournemouth recently:

The Spain international has shown during his time with Madrid and Juventus that he has what's needed to score goals at the highest level. Chelsea supporters will hope he can do so under Sarri, and the attacking style of football the Italian demands of his team should ensure plenty of chances are created for forwards.

After a season to adapt to the English game, he may find life in the Premier League a little easier than in 2017-18.