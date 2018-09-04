WWE Raw Results: Shawn Michaels in-Ring Return Teased and Top Takeaways

1 of 4

Credit: WWE.com

Shawn Michaels returned to television Monday night, was confronted by The Undertaker and as those two had done so often throughout their careers, they proceeded to create magic.

Michaels proudly reminded fans and The Deadman himself that he honored his promise to retire from the squared circle after losing their match at WrestleMania 26. He did it out of respect for the fans but, more importantly, Undertaker himself, he explained.

Undertaker, either not buying it or attempting to play on the raw emotion displayed by HBK, claimed Michaels only stayed retired because he knew The Phenom would put him back down if he ever returned.

The exchange, which ended when Undertaker left Michaels in the ring to think about everything he had just said...and fans to dream of one last showdown between the industry icons.

WWE has done this before, teased a match it knew it would never deliver but did so simply to gauge the fans' reaction. Michaels throwing out there how important it was to him and everyone else to stay retired seems to suggest he is not about to go back on his word and step back in the ring anytime soon.

If ever.

But for a split second on a Monday night, he had fans asking "what if?" louder than they have since 2010.

On a night of disappointing creative effort, the old gunslingers brought must-see television back to Raw.