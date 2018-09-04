WWE Raw Results: Shawn Michaels in-Ring Return Teased and Top TakeawaysSeptember 4, 2018
WWE Raw Results: Shawn Michaels in-Ring Return Teased and Top Takeaways
Iconic returns could not save what was largely a lackluster episode of Raw that left many scratching their heads as to what direction WWE was taking with its hottest babyface act.
The Shield's use was certainly questionable, as was the overall quality of the entire show, which followed on the heels of a massive weekend in professional wrestling.
Why was the show so underwhelming, though, and was there anything work investing one's self in?
Find out now with this recap of the Labor Day edition of WWE's flagship show.
Undertaker and Shawn Michaels Thrill Fans, Tease One More Match
Shawn Michaels returned to television Monday night, was confronted by The Undertaker and as those two had done so often throughout their careers, they proceeded to create magic.
Michaels proudly reminded fans and The Deadman himself that he honored his promise to retire from the squared circle after losing their match at WrestleMania 26. He did it out of respect for the fans but, more importantly, Undertaker himself, he explained.
Undertaker, either not buying it or attempting to play on the raw emotion displayed by HBK, claimed Michaels only stayed retired because he knew The Phenom would put him back down if he ever returned.
The exchange, which ended when Undertaker left Michaels in the ring to think about everything he had just said...and fans to dream of one last showdown between the industry icons.
WWE has done this before, teased a match it knew it would never deliver but did so simply to gauge the fans' reaction. Michaels throwing out there how important it was to him and everyone else to stay retired seems to suggest he is not about to go back on his word and step back in the ring anytime soon.
If ever.
But for a split second on a Monday night, he had fans asking "what if?" louder than they have since 2010.
On a night of disappointing creative effort, the old gunslingers brought must-see television back to Raw.
Bella Twins Inch Closer and Closer to Heel Turn on Ronda Rousey
From the moment The Bella Twins returned at SummerSlam to mooch some of the heat off of Ronda Rousey following her Raw Women's Championship victory over Alexa Bliss, it has felt like Brie and Nikki were waiting for the opportune time to turn heel on the UFC Hall of Famer and target her title.
After defeating The Riott Squad's Liv Morgan and Sarah Logan in tag team action earlier in the night, The Bellas approached Rousey backstage and tried everything they possibly could to worm their way into Rousey's inner-circle.
They were rebuffed by the champ, who favored Natalya instead, but she did take their offer into consideration.
The general tone of the Bellas was disingenuous and their eagerness to get close to Rousey stinks of a heel turn, most likely to occur at Super Show-Down, when they team with Rowdy to face The Riott Squad in a Six-Woman Tag Team match.
Whether fans are excited about the prospects of Rousey vs. Nikki is irrelevant because it certainly appears to be the direction the company is taking things.
The Misuse of Finn Balor Continues
Try as they may, the Raw writing team has no idea the value they have in a guy like Finn Balor.
Despite every loss that should not have been, despite every poor excuse for a storyline it has written for him, the leader of Balor Club remains one of the most over competitors on the red brand roster.
Episodes like Monday's make one think the creative team is sabotaging Balor.
A week after he lost to Baron Corbin, despite demolishing him as The Demon at SummerSlam, he asked for yet another match with the interim Raw general manager. When that did not happen, he was "gifted" a match with Braun Strowman.
He was obliterated by The Monster Among Men, another not-so-subtle reminder that Balor is not at the level of a Strowman, The Shield or other top-shelf performers.
Of all the Superstars who could most benefit from switching brands, it is the always over Irishman.
Hopefully he either experiences a creative rejuvenation or he heads to SmackDown sooner than later.
WWE Presents Lackluster Episode of Raw on Heels of Acclaimed ALL IN PPV
Saturday night, Cody Rhodes and The Young Bucks presented an ALL IN pay-per-view extravaganza that was critically acclaimed and had fans raving about the bright future of professional wrestling.
One would have thought WWE would have been motivated by the kick in the ass delivered by those men and, as a result, would have delivered an explosive episode of Raw.
Instead, it provided fans with a lackluster broadcast that, were it not for the returns of Shawn Michaels, Undertaker and The Bella Twins, would have registered as one of the most underwhelming in recent months.
Yeah, it attempted a big angle with The Shield brawling, getting arrested and returning only to be beaten down by the heel roster, but it was intelligence insulting. No courtrooms are open for Seth Rollins, Dean Ambrose and Roman Reigns to arraigned. Putting them against the heel roster at the order of Baron Corbin isn't going to make them anymore or less popular than they already are.
So what's the point, beyond them obliterating every potential opponent all at one time?
Throw in the fact that the most interesting element of the entire show featured two guys who will never wrestle each other again and you have a broadcast that failed miserable to capitalize on the very pro-wrestling sentiments that were cultivated this past weekend.