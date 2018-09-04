Shaquille O'Neal's Ex-Wife Shaunie: Kobe Bryant Offered to Train Their Son

Mark J. Terrill/Associated Press

Los Angeles Lakers legend Kobe Bryant has stayed busy in retirement, but he has room on his schedule to help out an old friend if he ever comes calling.

Shaqir O'Neal is the son of Basketball Hall of Famer—and Kobe's former Lakers teammate—Shaquille O'Neal, and there is an offer on the table from Bryant himself to train Shaqir.

According to TMZ Sports, O'Neal's ex-wife, Shaunie O'Neal, said Monday that logistical issues are primarily what's stopping it from happening: "Kobe always offers ... we're just so far from each other, but he always offers."

Shaq and Kobe have had a contentious relationship at times over the years, but they won three championships together in L.A., and they seem to be on good terms currently.

The 15-year-old Shaqir will play at Crossroads school in Santa Monica, California, during the upcoming season, where he will team with LeBron James Jr.

Shaqir's older brother, Shareef O'Neal, is set to play college basketball at UCLA in 2018-19.

While Shaunie's comments suggest Shaqir may not come under Kobe's tutelage anytime soon, a standing offer from an 18-time NBA All-Star may come in handy.