Man United, Barcelona Reportedly Interested in Monchi Amid Roma Exit Rumours

Chris Brunskill Ltd/Getty Images

Manchester United and Barcelona are reportedly ready to make moves for Roma director of football Monchi amid speculation he is unhappy at the Italian club.

According to Gazzetta dello Sport (h/t Calciomercato), with Roma struggling in the early weeks of the Serie A season, Monchi is considering his position at the club and would be ready to step down if the capital team continue to flounder.

It's added that some of European football's biggest clubs are interested in potentially recruiting Monchi should he fancy a new challenge, including United and Barcelona.

