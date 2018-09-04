Chelsea Star Kepa Arrizabalaga Brushes off €80M Price-Tag Pressure

Catherine Ivill/Getty Images

Chelsea's record signing Kepa Arrizabalaga is not feeling the pressure of his price after arriving at the club for €80 million over the summer and has said he is not concerned with his expectations at Stamford Bridge.

The Blues were forced to move for a new No. 1 after Thibaut Courtois signed for Real Madrid late in the window, but former Athletic Bilbao star Kepa told AS (h/t Football Espana) he's not feeling intimidated by the figure:

"The price has nothing to do with me, it is only because of the market. Transfer fees are going up and up and will continue to do so, and for that reason I do not worry about any fee or expectation with that, it is normal.

"Life at Chelsea has started very well, it is always better when you are winning matches and also for me to have kept a few clean sheets.

"It is a good club for me to join because there are many Spaniards before me who have succeeded here and enjoyed success, and many are still here."

