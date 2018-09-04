Real Madrid Reportedly Consider Marcelo, Alex Sandro January Swap Transfer

Soccrates Images/Getty Images

Real Madrid left-back Marcelo and Juventus counterpart Alex Sandro may reportedly be set to swap clubs in the January transfer window.

According to Tuttosport (h/t Amitai Winehouse of MailOnline), Marcelo isn't on great terms with new Madrid coach Julen Lopetegui and was unhappy when he was substituted recently in the win over Girona.

In addition, it's said the Madrid man would like to link up with Cristiano Ronaldo again in Turin following the latter's switch to the Italian champions in the summer. Juventus are reportedly keen on acquiring Marcelo and had an interest in signing him ahead of this campaign.

Sandro could be key to this transfer's going ahead because Real are open to drafting in the Brazilian as a replacement for his compatriot.

Football writer Arjun Pradeep relayed the story from Tuttosport on Twitter:

"Reports in Spain have also suggested that Marcelo's relationship with Lopetegui has deteriorated to the point that he has been sent to train with the reserves," Winehouse noted. "That followed what he said after the Girona game: 'I was surprised by the change, but I respect the decision of the coach.'"

Marcelo has been a mainstay in Real's starting XI down the years, establishing himself as one of the best left-backs in the world since 2007.

During his time at the Santiago Bernabeu, he's enjoyed an incredible amount of success. Ahead of his fourth UEFA Champions League triumph in May, Squawka Football summed up what a performer he's been for Madrid:

After 11 years, Marcelo may have a desire for a new challenge, especially given he's conquered European football with Los Blancos on so many occasions.

If Los Blancos boss Lopetegui is willing to let the club's No. 12 leave, Sandro is one of the few players in football with the natural ability to replace him, albeit they are different types of left-backs.

But like his Brazil team-mate, Sandro loves to raid forward and get crosses into the box:

Marcelo has a habit of making telling contributions in big games. As such, he would be a huge loss for Madrid.

With that in mind, the European champions surely wouldn't sanction any such deal until the end of the season. If they are going to make it four Champions League wins in a row, Marcelo will no doubt be a crucial figure once again.