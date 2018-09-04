Barcelona Reportedly Monitoring Sporting Starlet Jovane Cabral

Carlos Rodrigues/Getty Images

Barcelona are reportedly keeping tabs on Sporting CP starlet Jovane Cabral after the youngster earned a place in their first-team plans this season.

Cabral, 20, has been pushed into Sporting's senior side after several seasons in the B ranks, and O Jogo (h/t Goal) reported the reigning La Liga champions have been made aware of his talents.

The winger moved to Lisbon from his native Cape Verde in 2014 and has made his first three Primeira Liga appearances this season, recording one goal and one assist in the process.

