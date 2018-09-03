Raiders' Derek Carr on Khalil Mack Trade: '1 of Those Sucky Things That Happen'

Rob Goldberg@TheRobGoldbergFeatured ColumnistSeptember 4, 2018

Oakland Raiders defensive end Khalil Mack (52) and quarterback Derek Carr (4) before an NFL football game against the Indianapolis Colts in Oakland, Calif., Saturday, Dec. 24, 2016. (AP Photo/Marcio Jose Sanchez)
Marcio Jose Sanchez/Associated Press

Add Oakland Raiders quarterback Derek Carr to the list of players and fans who were upset about the trade that sent Khalil Mack to the Chicago Bears.

"It's not what anybody wanted," Carr said Monday, per Austin Knoblauch of NFL.com. "I think that's clear. But it is what it is. It's probably the business."

Meanwhile, the quarterback was just as upset about losing Mack the person compared to Mack the player.

"It's one of those sucky things that happen," he explained. "The hardest part for me, obviously, you lose a good football player, but he's my brother, man. That's one of my best friends, so I think the hardest part is I don't get to see one of my best friends every day."

This disappointment from Carr was shown immediately after Saturday's trade:

Mack had been holding out for a new contract that the Raiders seemingly didn't want to provide. The 2016 Defensive Player of the Year signed a new $141 million extension with the Bears shortly after being dealt.

Meanwhile, the idea that no one wanted the trade has rung out through the Raiders organization.

"It wasn't my goal to trade Khalil when we got here," head coach Jon Gruden explained Sunday, per Tom Pelissero of NFL Network. "One of the reasons I'm here is because of him."

"It was not the plan to trade him at all," general manager Reggie McKenzie said, per Josh Dubow of the Associated Press.

All these people wanting to retain Mack going forward couldn't figure out a way to keep one of the best players in the league on the roster. 

Related

    Kap's Nike Deal Worth Millions & Will Get Branded Line

    NFL logo
    NFL

    Kap's Nike Deal Worth Millions & Will Get Branded Line

    Joseph Zucker
    via Bleacher Report

    Nike Makes Kap New Face of 'Just Do It'

    NFL logo
    NFL

    Nike Makes Kap New Face of 'Just Do It'

    Tim Daniels
    via Bleacher Report

    Report: Raiders Work Out WR Brice Butler

    Oakland Raiders logo
    Oakland Raiders

    Report: Raiders Work Out WR Brice Butler

    Joseph Zucker
    via Bleacher Report

    Darnold Officially Gets the Nod Week 1

    NFL logo
    NFL

    Darnold Officially Gets the Nod Week 1

    Rob Goldberg
    via Bleacher Report