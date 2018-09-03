Raiders' Derek Carr on Khalil Mack Trade: '1 of Those Sucky Things That Happen'

Marcio Jose Sanchez/Associated Press

Add Oakland Raiders quarterback Derek Carr to the list of players and fans who were upset about the trade that sent Khalil Mack to the Chicago Bears.

"It's not what anybody wanted," Carr said Monday, per Austin Knoblauch of NFL.com. "I think that's clear. But it is what it is. It's probably the business."

Meanwhile, the quarterback was just as upset about losing Mack the person compared to Mack the player.

"It's one of those sucky things that happen," he explained. "The hardest part for me, obviously, you lose a good football player, but he's my brother, man. That's one of my best friends, so I think the hardest part is I don't get to see one of my best friends every day."

This disappointment from Carr was shown immediately after Saturday's trade:

Mack had been holding out for a new contract that the Raiders seemingly didn't want to provide. The 2016 Defensive Player of the Year signed a new $141 million extension with the Bears shortly after being dealt.

Meanwhile, the idea that no one wanted the trade has rung out through the Raiders organization.

"It wasn't my goal to trade Khalil when we got here," head coach Jon Gruden explained Sunday, per Tom Pelissero of NFL Network. "One of the reasons I'm here is because of him."

"It was not the plan to trade him at all," general manager Reggie McKenzie said, per Josh Dubow of the Associated Press.

All these people wanting to retain Mack going forward couldn't figure out a way to keep one of the best players in the league on the roster.