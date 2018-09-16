Twitter Reacts to Brock Lesnar Return, Ronda Rousey, More Hell in a Cell Results

Credit: WWE.com

From the AT&T Center in San Antonio, Texas, WWE Hell in a Cell 2018 promised a night of brutal action with more than a few death-defying stunts.

From the fights inside the Cell between Roman Reigns and Braun Strowman as well as Randy Orton and Jeff Hardy to personal title clashes with AJ Styles fighting Samoa Joe and Ronda Rousey competing against Alexa Bliss with injured ribs, many exciting matches were expected.

However, few expected this night to be as great as it was. Basically every match delivered, most more than could have been hoped, and there were multiple big stories that came out of the wrestling.

The reaction to the night was largely positive, but this did not stop fans from poking holes in multiple decisions along the way, highlighting the direction of WWE that may be opposed to how good Hell in a Cell was.

Brock Lesnar Breaks Up the Main Event



While Hell in a Cell was a massively successful night of wrestling, the main event was highly contentious and likely not for the reasons anyone expected. Reigns and Strowman battered each other with steel until neither could get back up.

That was when the chaos started, leading to one of the oddest finishes to a Hell in a Cell match ever. With Reigns and Strowman out, Drew McIntyre and Dolph Ziggler tried to interfere but began brawling with Dean Ambrose and Seth Rollins, continuing their incredible tag match.

They took one of the bigger bumps of the night as Rollins and Ziggler crashed off the Cell through announce tables at ringside. It was an expected but still brutal moment:

The biggest talking point though was the surprise return of Brock Lesnar, who broke down the door and scaled it into the ring before rendering the match a no contest with his assault of both men. No one really knew how to take this moment:

A long time was spent ignoring the two main-event stars in the ring, and it ended up making for a disappointed end to a largely strong match. Many were not sure why the contest ended up being called a no contest:

The Big Dog and Monster Among Men have been so great together that it was odd they were entirely trumped by The Beast Incarnate.

Becky Lynch Pulls Off the Upset



When the big turn happened at SummerSlam with Becky Lynch attacking Charlotte Flair, many expected it was the beginning of a long reign for The Queen while The Irish Lass Kicker fell into the background. Still, there was excitement for the best friends to finally clash as rivals again including from Mick Foley:

Luckily, fans got everything they wanted with a great match and a surprise upset as Lynch barely managed to reverse a Spear into an inside cradle to take the victory. It was a physical showcase with both women pulling out their best.

It did not get universal praise, but most of the fans were happy with what they got, just about the best women's wrestling match since Charlotte/Asuka:

More than anything though, the win caused excitement because Lynch finally got back on top. She won the SmackDown Women's Championship for the first time in years, and everyone was behind it. The crowd and the Twitter fans even cheered the new champ refusing to shake Charlotte's hand:

It was a defining moment in a tumultuos career that hopefully is a sign that Becky Balboa is on the rise once more:

AJ Styles and Samoa Joe Finish Confuses Everyone



Once more, two of the best veterans in the business put on a show as Styles and Joe bloodied each other in a long title war. While they largely ignored the story that set up their clash, their work was nonetheless top notch:

That said, the response to the contest was heavily focused on the finish, which was another screwy end to an intense clash. As Joe had Styles trapped in the Coquina Clutch, the champion fell back and rolled up the challenger, tapping out just before the count of three.

However, the referee did not see the submission, counting The Submission Specialist down and awarding the title to The Phenomenal One. Many were frankly just confused with the finish with Joe freaking out afterward:

In the end, this was a way to again extend this story, this time to Super Show-Down. They should have another great match, but will it mean much if they never get a satisfying finish?

Ronda Rousey's Most Complete Match is Impressive But Overlong



Even with all her success, it would be easy to declare that Rousey has been protected so far in WWE. Her matches have been heavily choreographed ahead of time at the WWE Performance Center to avoid The Baddest Woman on the Planet worrying about improvisation.

This time, she went long with The Goddess and had to take more risks, and it worked out well. It was her most complete effort to date with some great storytelling and spots along the way with more than a few showering praise on the Raw women's champion:

However, the match itself got a more mixed reaction. This was mainly due to how long the contest went with Bliss dominating Rousey, who has been unstoppable most of the time. The explanation of a rib injury was not enough for most:

This may finally be an opportunity for Raw's top heel to move away from the title scene, and, given the reactions to her competitive match, it may be best for everyone.

Jeff Hardy Crashes and Burns to Start the Show



In the opener, Hardy got his wish, finally competing in a Hell in a Cell match. He and Orton went to war in a physical and highly praised match with some comparing it to the greatest Cell matches in recent memory.

In particular, the match was praised for its brutality and risk-taking with serious compliments given to the two veterans raising the bar together:

The focus was of course on the finish with The Daredevil getting the chance to pull off the big spot he always wanted to do. He did a swinging splash off the ceiling of the Cell through a table with The Viper dodging out of the way.

This moment was the biggest of the night and proved once more that Hardy will do anything even at the age of 40 to please the fans. It was truly a defining moment late in his career:

It was impressive that, on a night dominated by young stars, two veterans were the ones to get the crowd warmed up and pull off the most talked-about spot of the night.