Twitter Reacts to Brock Lesnar Return, Ronda Rousey, More Hell in a Cell Results

Twitter Reacts to Brock Lesnar Return, Ronda Rousey, More Hell in a Cell ResultsSeptember 17, 2018
From the AT&T Center in San Antonio, Texas, WWE Hell in a Cell 2018 promised a night of brutal action with more than a few death-defying stunts.
From the fights inside the Cell between Roman Reigns and Braun Strowman as well as Randy Orton and Jeff Hardy to personal title clashes with AJ Styles fighting Samoa Joe and Ronda Rousey competing against Alexa Bliss with injured ribs, many exciting matches were expected.
However, few expected this night to be as great as it was. Basically every match delivered, most more than could have been hoped, and there were multiple big stories that came out of the wrestling.
The reaction to the night was largely positive, but this did not stop fans from poking holes in multiple decisions along the way, highlighting the direction of WWE that may be opposed to how good Hell in a Cell was.
Brock Lesnar Breaks Up the Main Event
While Hell in a Cell was a massively successful night of wrestling, the main event was highly contentious and likely not for the reasons anyone expected. Reigns and Strowman battered each other with steel until neither could get back up.
That was when the chaos started, leading to one of the oddest finishes to a Hell in a Cell match ever. With Reigns and Strowman out, Drew McIntyre and Dolph Ziggler tried to interfere but began brawling with Dean Ambrose and Seth Rollins, continuing their incredible tag match.
They took one of the bigger bumps of the night as Rollins and Ziggler crashed off the Cell through announce tables at ringside. It was an expected but still brutal moment:
The biggest talking point though was the surprise return of Brock Lesnar, who broke down the door and scaled it into the ring before rendering the match a no contest with his assault of both men. No one really knew how to take this moment:
Adam Pacitti @adampacitti
This is the first time fans have been happy to see Brock Lesnar in about three years. #HIAC
it's unnecessary. there's no reason for this @heeIroman
“Hey Vince can we finally move on from Brock Lesnar and get him away from Roman?” Vince: https://t.co/y3kwgFDrpU
Dylan Hales @DylanWaco
A non-finish in Hell In A Cell because of a Brock Lesnar run-in/worship segment is literally a show destroyer for me. I liked the rest of it but it doesn't even matter. Once again, they broke me
A long time was spent ignoring the two main-event stars in the ring, and it ended up making for a disappointed end to a largely strong match. Many were not sure why the contest ended up being called a no contest:
Scott Fishman @smFISHMAN
With that logic Mick Foley and The Undertaker ‘s match should have ended in a no contest in 1998. Ending makes no sense. #WWE #HIAC
The Big Dog and Monster Among Men have been so great together that it was odd they were entirely trumped by The Beast Incarnate.
Becky Lynch Pulls Off the Upset
When the big turn happened at SummerSlam with Becky Lynch attacking Charlotte Flair, many expected it was the beginning of a long reign for The Queen while The Irish Lass Kicker fell into the background. Still, there was excitement for the best friends to finally clash as rivals again including from Mick Foley:
Mick Foley @RealMickFoley
Even the #HIAC ref wants to watch @BeckyLynchWWE vs @MsCharlotteWWE LIVE..in the arena! https://t.co/gLONP6Fd06
Luckily, fans got everything they wanted with a great match and a surprise upset as Lynch barely managed to reverse a Spear into an inside cradle to take the victory. It was a physical showcase with both women pulling out their best.
It did not get universal praise, but most of the fans were happy with what they got, just about the best women's wrestling match since Charlotte/Asuka:
Abby @abbyfelicity1
There was def some botches in the SDLive women's title match but it was a good match overall. Again kudos to Becky for giving us a great match and to Charlotte for bringing the title. #HIAC
JD @JDfromNY206
I seemed to have focused on the post match too much. Becky and Charlotte had the best MAIN ROSTER match since Charlotte/Asuka at Wrestlemania 34 I am GLAD Becky won, I just hope its hot flip flop from her til #WWEEvolution #HIAC
More than anything though, the win caused excitement because Lynch finally got back on top. She won the SmackDown Women's Championship for the first time in years, and everyone was behind it. The crowd and the Twitter fans even cheered the new champ refusing to shake Charlotte's hand:
Markell Bailey @tenorbuds
The Smackdown Women's Championship is back where it belongs. Congrats Becky Lynch. #HIAC https://t.co/7yGsaY40SL
Tights and Fights: The Perfect Wrestling Podcast @TightsFights
Hat might have been Becky’s best match... ever? I honestly can’t think of a better one? Excellent pacing and finale. A moment earned. #HIAC https://t.co/K2DlhcqheH
It was a defining moment in a tumultuos career that hopefully is a sign that Becky Balboa is on the rise once more:
AJ Styles and Samoa Joe Finish Confuses Everyone
Once more, two of the best veterans in the business put on a show as Styles and Joe bloodied each other in a long title war. While they largely ignored the story that set up their clash, their work was nonetheless top notch:
Gran Akuma @__AKUMA
Really enjoyed Styles/Joe. I thought the story they're telling might get in the way of them having a good match, but that wasn't the case. They did a finish I love, and it worked really well here, but they might want to put it away for a while. They've used it a lot lately.
Max @ Seattle @MaxWrestlingWA
ANOTHER incredible match on this #HIAC Styles vs Joe can fight forever.
That said, the response to the contest was heavily focused on the finish, which was another screwy end to an intense clash. As Joe had Styles trapped in the Coquina Clutch, the champion fell back and rolled up the challenger, tapping out just before the count of three.
However, the referee did not see the submission, counting The Submission Specialist down and awarding the title to The Phenomenal One. Many were frankly just confused with the finish with Joe freaking out afterward:
Pro Wrestling Sheet @WrestlingSheet
OOOOH. AJ flips Joe over in the clutch for the pin, but video replay shows Styles tapped out. Great timing / way to keep Joe furious. #HIAC https://t.co/H0ctOY2009
Brandon Stroud @MrBrandonStroud
the Kairi Sane/Shayna Baszler TakeOver finish is side-eyeing Joe/Styles right now
In the end, this was a way to again extend this story, this time to Super Show-Down. They should have another great match, but will it mean much if they never get a satisfying finish?
Ronda Rousey's Most Complete Match is Impressive But Overlong
Even with all her success, it would be easy to declare that Rousey has been protected so far in WWE. Her matches have been heavily choreographed ahead of time at the WWE Performance Center to avoid The Baddest Woman on the Planet worrying about improvisation.
This time, she went long with The Goddess and had to take more risks, and it worked out well. It was her most complete effort to date with some great storytelling and spots along the way with more than a few showering praise on the Raw women's champion:
Robbie Fox @RobbieBarstool
Rousey proved she isn't a one-trick pony more than ever there. Really successfully navigated a longer championship bout playing the selling babyface in peril that eventually fired up. Still has some kinks to work out, but better than anyone has ever been at her experience level.
Jimmy Korderas @jimmykorderas
Ronda Rousey selling well. Always tough for combat sports athletes to grasp.
However, the match itself got a more mixed reaction. This was mainly due to how long the contest went with Bliss dominating Rousey, who has been unstoppable most of the time. The explanation of a rib injury was not enough for most:
Tim Fiorvanti @tim00
This match feels like it's straining suspension of disbelief to is limits for me. I appreciate and enjoy what Alexa Bliss has done (and does), but this doesn't seem to flow for me. Rousey should be a Brock Lesnar-level ass kicker.
Eron Ramadanov @Eron_PWP
Sorry, WWE. There isn’t a way I’m going to buy Alexa Bliss as a legitimate threat to Ronda Rousey. I can’t suspend my disbelief that long. #HIAC
This may finally be an opportunity for Raw's top heel to move away from the title scene, and, given the reactions to her competitive match, it may be best for everyone.
Jeff Hardy Crashes and Burns to Start the Show
In the opener, Hardy got his wish, finally competing in a Hell in a Cell match. He and Orton went to war in a physical and highly praised match with some comparing it to the greatest Cell matches in recent memory.
In particular, the match was praised for its brutality and risk-taking with serious compliments given to the two veterans raising the bar together:
DalyxmanVX @DalyxmanVX1
A actual violent #HIAC match with an unforgettable finish. I'm satisfied. I just hope Jeff Hardy is ok. @WWE
Rumble Ramble @TheRumbleRamble
That was insane. Kudos to both Jeff Hardy and Randy Orton for willingly doing all of that gross shit to each other. Loved that match. #HIAC
The focus was of course on the finish with The Daredevil getting the chance to pull off the big spot he always wanted to do. He did a swinging splash off the ceiling of the Cell through a table with The Viper dodging out of the way.
This moment was the biggest of the night and proved once more that Hardy will do anything even at the age of 40 to please the fans. It was truly a defining moment late in his career:
Hairy Wrestling Fan @hairywrestling
Just a reminder: Jeff Hardy is 41 years old, been wrestling since the early 90s, and he’s still taking insane risks, executing them and coming away from them way better than somebody after a career as punishing and lengthy as his should ever be able to Absolutely insane #HIAC
It was impressive that, on a night dominated by young stars, two veterans were the ones to get the crowd warmed up and pull off the most talked-about spot of the night.
TNA Loses Its TV Deal in the UK