Mousa Dembele Reportedly to Leave Tottenham Hotspur for China in January

Rob Blanchette@@_Rob_BFeatured ColumnistSeptember 3, 2018

MANCHESTER, ENGLAND - AUGUST 27: Mousa Dembele of Tottenham Hotspur battles for possession with Jesse Lingard of Manchester United during the Premier League match between Manchester United and Tottenham Hotspur at Old Trafford on August 27, 2018 in Manchester, United Kingdom. (Photo by Michael Regan/Getty Images)
Michael Regan/Getty Images

Tottenham Hotspur could lose Mousa Dembele in January, as the player reportedly considers a transfer to the Chinese Super League with Beijing Sinobo Guoan.

Dan King of The Sun reported the Belgium international has been offered a huge wage deal in order to tempt him to move to China, as the Beijing club make a second attempt to sign him after previously failing last February. 

Per King, Dembele could reportedly earn £192,000 a week if he departs the north London club.

The midfielder is out of contract at the end of the campaign, allowing him to leave as a free agent next summer. This could prompt Spurs to sell in January, giving manager Mauricio Pochettino immediate funds to sign a replacement in the winter transfer window.

SAINT PETERSBURG, RUSSIA - JULY 14: Marcus Rashford of England is challenged by Moussa Dembele of Belgium during the 2018 FIFA World Cup Russia 3rd Place Playoff match between Belgium and England at Saint Petersburg Stadium on July 14, 2018 in Saint Pete
Clive Rose/Getty Images

Dembele is an unsung hero in the Spurs midfield, and his Premier League knowledge will be expensive to replace.

The Belgian found himself increasingly on the bench last term, and he might feel the time is right to seek out a new challenge.

Dembele featured in 34 games in the Premier League and Europe last season, but he started 10 matches as a substitute.

King wrote:

"Sources say they will offer Tottenham between £8 million and £10 million.

"Dembele is being lured with a three-year deal worth £192,000 a week.

"Suitors Beijing Guoan, managed by Roger Schmidt, are currently top of the Chinese Super League and have Renato Augusto as one of their permitted overseas players."

Tottenham Hotspur's Argentinian head coach Mauricio Pochettino (C) talks with Tottenham Hotspur's Belgian midfielder Mousa Dembele (L) and Tottenham Hotspur's English midfielder Dele Alli (R) during the English Premier League football match between Manche
OLI SCARFF/Getty Images

£10 million will not get Spurs much in the current market, and with no new signings in the summer, Pochettino might be tempted to allow the player to see out his deal.

Spurs looked vulnerable as they suffered their first defeat of the new campaign at Watford in the Premier League, and the club's lack of depth could become a tangible issue.

If Dembele can be offered increased playing time, there's every chance he will extend his stay at Spurs, but he is already featuring in a reduced capacity, making a switch to China even more attractive.

Related

    Klopp Reverses Policy, Alisson Will Start in Champions League

    World Football logo
    World Football

    Klopp Reverses Policy, Alisson Will Start in Champions League

    via mirror

    Tim Weah: I Was Supposed to Go on Loan from PSG

    World Football logo
    World Football

    Tim Weah: I Was Supposed to Go on Loan from PSG

    Yahoo
    via Yahoo

    Eriksen, Lloris to Remain in London During Break

    Tottenham Hotspur logo
    Tottenham Hotspur

    Eriksen, Lloris to Remain in London During Break

    Cartilage Free Captain
    via Cartilage Free Captain

    Man Utd, Real Madrid, Bayern Release Basketball Jerseys

    World Football logo
    World Football

    Man Utd, Real Madrid, Bayern Release Basketball Jerseys

    SoccerBible
    via SoccerBible