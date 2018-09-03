Mousa Dembele Reportedly to Leave Tottenham Hotspur for China in January

Michael Regan/Getty Images

Tottenham Hotspur could lose Mousa Dembele in January, as the player reportedly considers a transfer to the Chinese Super League with Beijing Sinobo Guoan.

Dan King of The Sun reported the Belgium international has been offered a huge wage deal in order to tempt him to move to China, as the Beijing club make a second attempt to sign him after previously failing last February.

Per King, Dembele could reportedly earn £192,000 a week if he departs the north London club.

The midfielder is out of contract at the end of the campaign, allowing him to leave as a free agent next summer. This could prompt Spurs to sell in January, giving manager Mauricio Pochettino immediate funds to sign a replacement in the winter transfer window.

Clive Rose/Getty Images

Dembele is an unsung hero in the Spurs midfield, and his Premier League knowledge will be expensive to replace.

The Belgian found himself increasingly on the bench last term, and he might feel the time is right to seek out a new challenge.

Dembele featured in 34 games in the Premier League and Europe last season, but he started 10 matches as a substitute.

King wrote:

"Sources say they will offer Tottenham between £8 million and £10 million.

"Dembele is being lured with a three-year deal worth £192,000 a week.

"Suitors Beijing Guoan, managed by Roger Schmidt, are currently top of the Chinese Super League and have Renato Augusto as one of their permitted overseas players."

OLI SCARFF/Getty Images

£10 million will not get Spurs much in the current market, and with no new signings in the summer, Pochettino might be tempted to allow the player to see out his deal.

Spurs looked vulnerable as they suffered their first defeat of the new campaign at Watford in the Premier League, and the club's lack of depth could become a tangible issue.

If Dembele can be offered increased playing time, there's every chance he will extend his stay at Spurs, but he is already featuring in a reduced capacity, making a switch to China even more attractive.