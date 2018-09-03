NFL Rumors: Paxton Lynch to Work out for Bills After Broncos Release

Matt York/Associated Press

The Buffalo Bills are reportedly set to workout quarterback Paxton Lynch, who was released by the Broncos on Sunday.

Ian Rapoport of NFL Network reported Lynch will meet with the Bills on Tuesday.

Lynch, 24, was a 2016 first-round pick for the Broncos but failed to pan out. He threw for 792 yards and four touchdowns against as many interceptions in five NFL games.

