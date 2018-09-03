John Harbaugh: Kaare Vedvik's Head Injury Suffered in Incident Cost Him NFL Job

Gail Burton/Associated Press

The Baltimore Ravens decided to keep kicker Kaare Vedvik on the non-football injury list and give him the chance to train at the team facility, but head coach John Harbaugh said the undrafted rookie cost himself an NFL job Saturday.

Jamison Hensley of ESPN.com noted Vedvik suffered head injuries during an incident on Saturday night. Baltimore City Police said he was found around 4 a.m. ET but didn't specify how the injuries happened.

"It was disappointing for him because I think it cost him a chance to kick in this league," Harbaugh said Monday. "He would've had a shot. There were plenty of trade talks."

Hensley verified the trade talks portion of Harbaugh's comments and cited colleague Adam Schefter, who reported multiple teams demonstrated interest in the 24-year-old kicker.

That is no surprise considering he drilled a 56-yard field goal in Thursday's preseason victory over Washington and was an impressive 8-of-9 throughout the preseason. However, Justin Tucker is firmly entrenched as Baltimore's starting kicker, so Vedvik was essentially putting tape together to show other teams what he is capable of with the season looming.

According to Hensley, Vedvik was hospitalized but is listed as stable following Saturday's incident.

Vedvik played collegiately at Marshall and was a punter his final two seasons. He didn't kick field goals until he was a senior, and he connected on 10 of 16 and 41 of 42 extra points for the Thundering Herd. He also demonstrated his versatility by averaging 44 yards per punt in 2017.

His chances to see the field are now put on hold, but he figures to receive another opportunity if he continues kicking like he did this preseason.