Ander Herrera Reportedly Prepared to Leave Manchester United in January

Robbie Jay Barratt - AMA/Getty Images

Ander Herrera is reportedly ready to quit Manchester United in January, after the Red Devils failed to offer the player a new contract.

Sean Kearns of Metro reported the Spain international is disappointed United executive vice-chairman Ed Woodward has not offered him new terms, prompting him to look for a new club. Coach Jose Mourinho is willing to retain the midfielder, but The Special One has admitted it is not his job to negotiate with players and their agents.

Per Kearns, Mourinho said:

"I don't belong in the process of discussing deals with the players and negotiations with agents.

I never did that, it's something that I don't even like to do.

I would be a bad negotiator; I would give everything to the players. So I don't belong to that."

James Williamson - AMA/Getty Images

Herrera has become a character on the periphery of the squad during Mourinho's two-year tenure at Old Trafford, but he remains popular among fans at the Theatre of Dreams.

The summer signing of Fred will further reduce the Spaniard's opportunity to play, but the retention of Andreas Pereira in the squad could be the final straw for Herrera's career in Manchester.

Pereira has been trusted to operate as a defensive midfielder rather than face another spell out on loan, and United are likely to carry on his first-team development for the foreseeable future.

However, the player has remained vocal in his love of the club and recently said he will play anywhere for the team after Mourinho placed him in a back three against Tottenham Hotspur in the 3-0 Premier League defeat at home.

Matthew Ashton - AMA/Getty Images

Speaking to Stewart Gardner of MUTV (h/t the club's official website), Herrera said his versatility is one of his strengths:

"Personally it's very important [to play multiple positions] but I think it's even more important for the team. When you want to reach the objectives and win games there is no space for selfishness. You have to try to give what the team needs in every moment. If one day I have to play as a goalkeeper – I hope not but if I'm needed by the team I will do it. That's the way I feel football. When we all put our best in for the best of the team we will be very close to winning games and trophies."

However, Nicholas Godden of The Times highlighted Herrera's deficiencies as a defender:

Herrera's best days at United are over, and Fred and Pereira will be rotated to support Paul Pogba—as Nemanja Matic sits deep.

The presence of Scott McTominay will further reduce Herrera's minutes, with the 21-year-old providing the type of energy Mourinho loves from a central midfielder from the bench.

United fans saw Herrera emerging as a leader during Louis van Gaal's spell in charge in Manchester, but the signing of Matic from Chelsea was the beginning of the end for the technical Spaniard.