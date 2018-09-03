Tiger Woods Impersonator Poses with Fans at Dell Technologies Championship

Scott Polacek@@ScottPolacekFeatured ColumnistSeptember 3, 2018

Tiger Woods indicates the direction of the wind before teeing off on the third hole during the final round of the Dell Technologies Championship golf tournament at TPC Boston in Norton, Mass., Monday, Sept. 3, 2018. (AP Photo/Michael Dwyer)
Michael Dwyer/Associated Press

Tiger Woods is back, which means it's apparently open season to impersonate him in the galleries.

As the PGA Tour shared, a Woods impersonator was present during Monday's round at the 2018 Dell Technologies Championship at the TPC Boston in Norton, Massachusetts. He was seen taking pictures with those there to see the real Woods play in the tournament's final round.

Woods entered play Monday seven under par and was paired with Brooks Koepka. Koepka won the PGA Championship, while Woods finished second, which suggested there would be large crowds in attendance to watch them play.

The impersonator took full advantage and earned himself some camera time in the process.

Related

    Fake Tiger at Dell Technologies 😂

    Golf logo
    Golf

    Fake Tiger at Dell Technologies 😂

    pgatour
    via Twitter

    Tiger Finishes 7-Under at Dell Technologies Championship

    Golf logo
    Golf

    Tiger Finishes 7-Under at Dell Technologies Championship

    Tyler Conway
    via Bleacher Report

    Phil Talks 'Fortunate' 8-Under Round

    Golf logo
    Golf

    Phil Talks 'Fortunate' 8-Under Round

    Joseph Zucker
    via Bleacher Report

    Live Leaderboard: Dell Technologies Championship

    Golf logo
    Golf

    Live Leaderboard: Dell Technologies Championship

    PGA.com
    via PGA.com