Tiger Woods Impersonator Poses with Fans at Dell Technologies Championship

Michael Dwyer/Associated Press

Tiger Woods is back, which means it's apparently open season to impersonate him in the galleries.

As the PGA Tour shared, a Woods impersonator was present during Monday's round at the 2018 Dell Technologies Championship at the TPC Boston in Norton, Massachusetts. He was seen taking pictures with those there to see the real Woods play in the tournament's final round.

Woods entered play Monday seven under par and was paired with Brooks Koepka. Koepka won the PGA Championship, while Woods finished second, which suggested there would be large crowds in attendance to watch them play.

The impersonator took full advantage and earned himself some camera time in the process.