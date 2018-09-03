MorgausseTV's Top Plays, Prize Money from Week 8 Fortnite Summer Skirmish

Greg Doherty/Getty Images

MorgausseTV took home $225,000 from his first-place finish in the Fortnite Summer Skirmish series Grand Finals.

The gamer totaled 11 points in seven matches with 20 eliminations, also adding $25,000 in a bonus for his one Victory Royale.

The competition was the culmination of a three-stage Solo event at PAX West in Seattle, which narrowed the list of hundreds of gamers into just 99 over three days going into Monday. Morgausse survived the loaded field to win the huge prize money.

Week 8 Final Standings (Prize Money)

1. MorgausseTV ($225,000)

2. Ghost Bizzle ($180,000)

3. Liquid Poach ($135,000)

4. Nate Hill ($120,000)

5. Tendons ($105,000)

6. C9 Blind ($67,500)

7. Liquid 72HRS ($52,500)

8. Sean Was Taken ($37,500)

9. Lanjok_Twitch ($30,000)

10. Bolt Naga Ops ($22,500)

Full standings available at EpicGames.com.

The solo event provided three overall points for a Victory Royale, two points for second and third place, and one for the rest of the top 10. There were an additional three points available for eliminations, with players needing at least three for a bonus point.

There was not only $1.5 million in prize money handed out Monday for the final standings, but each Victory Royale also earned a bonus of $25,000. This led to some intense battles throughout the day, although there was also some conservative play trying to become the last man standing.

Lanjok_Twitch earned the Victory Royale in the opening match thanks to the shrinking storm, while the fifth match ended with Naga Ops taking first place despite earning zero eliminations.

Liquid 72Hours, the winner of this first qualifier in Week 8, also grabbed a Victory Royale in the sixth match thanks to the storm. His came on a dramatic finish where six players dropped to one in a matter of seconds.

On the other hand, there were several winners who succeeded thanks to aggressive play.

C9 Blind was responsible for arguably the best individual game performance of the day, using nine eliminations with a Victory Royale win in the second match:

MorgausseTV was able to match this production in the next match, eliminating seven players to get six points on his own.

After earning two points in the first two games, Morgausse was able to move into first place in the overall standings.

The fourth game was filled with chaos, as a sudden antigravity zone threw everyone for a loop:

Tendons was able to survive for the Victory Royale while earning five eliminations.

The final game saw Morgausse trying to hold on to his overall lead against Nate Hill, and he did more than that while using five eliminations to secure first place.

Ghost Bizzle came through with the final Victory Royale to earn his own $25,000.

Still, the big story of the day was Morgausse as he showed he was the best of the best throughout the seven games.

After winning one of the biggest events in Fortnite history, he is destined for big things going forward.