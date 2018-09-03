Liverpool Reportedly on Brink of Signing Sunderland Wonderkid Luca Stephenson

Gareth Copley/Getty Images

Liverpool are reportedly close to agreeing a deal to bring Sunderland starlet Luca Stephenson to Anfield.

The 15-year-old has been dubbed the "next Jordan Henderson" and could arrive on Merseyside for as little as £200,000.

Stuart Rayner of the Chronicle (h/t the Express' Jamie Anderson) reported Reds manager Jurgen Klopp has been monitoring the young midfielder, and the Black Cats might have to accept a reduced compensation fee if the player decides to move to the Premier League leaders.

Stephenson would join up with Liverpool's youth academy if the deal is completed, and the club could develop him under youth coach Barry Lewtas.

If Stephenson could replicate Henderson's success after treading a similar path, Klopp will have found himself a bargain.

OLI SCARFF/Getty Images

Henderson was given the captain's armband after Steven Gerrard departed, and the 28-year-old signed a new contract with Liverpool on Monday.

BBC Sport reported the England international penned a fresh five-year deal after making 283 appearances since arriving from Sunderland.

Henderson said he was delighted to commit his long-term future to Klopp's squad: "I'm very happy to have signed a new contract for a long period of time. I'm absolutely delighted. ... There is no other place in the world I would rather play football. I want to be here for as long as I can be. I'm so privileged to have been a part of this club for so long, and hopefully even longer now."

Stephenson has a long way to go before he can dream of a place in the first-team squad, but Henderson is the perfect role model for the teenager.

Liverpool are on the brink of earning stable success after years of inconsistency. If they can develop their youth products, a new era could be on the horizon for the Anfield club.