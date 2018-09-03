Jordan Henderson, Liverpool Agree to New 'Long-Term' Contract

Jan Kruger/Getty Images

Liverpool confirmed on Monday that captain Jordan Henderson has signed a new long-term deal with Jurgen Klopp's side, per the club's official website.

The midfielder has signed on for another five years at Anfield, according to ESPN FC's Glenn Price:

Henderson moved to Anfield from Sunderland in 2011. He has gone on to become a key player for the Reds and replaced Steven Gerrard as club captain in the summer of 2015.

The 28-year-old has shaken off a series of injury problems that disrupted the early stages of his Anfield career.

He has also had to live up to huge expectations after replacing Gerrard, one of the club's greatest ever players, as captain.

A controlling presence in central midfield, Henderson brings energy, drive and leads by example on the pitch. He has enjoyed his best form in recent seasons, as Klopp has returned the Reds to the top four of the Premier League.

Klopp explained what Henderson brings to the team, per football correspondent Melissa Reddy:

Henderson has made 284 appearances for Liverpool, per the club's official website. His new deal underlines the club's faith in his ability.

However, competition for places is increasingly fierce at Anfield. The club invested heavily over the summer and brought in midfielders Naby Keita from RB Leipzig and Fabinho from Monaco.

Keita started Liverpool's first three games ahead of Henderson due to his late return to the club after the World Cup.

Henderson made his first start during Saturday's 2-1 win over Leicester City. However, Keita was missed, according to football writer Artur Petrosyan:

Klopp is building a powerful squad at Anfield as the Reds bid to end their long wait for a league title. He will look to Henderson to take responsibility and lead the team on the pitch.

Henderson's only silverware during his time at the club is the 2012 League Cup. After committing his future to the Reds, he will hope he can add to that during his time at Anfield.