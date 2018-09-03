Le'Veon Bell's Drama Is 'A Headache,' Steelers Player Tells Aditi Kinkhabwala

Don Wright/Associated Press

A Pittsburgh Steelers player referred to the ongoing contract drama involving superstar running back Le'Veon Bell as a "headache."

On Monday, Aditi Kinkhabwala of the NFL Network reported the unnamed teammate of Bell, who missed the first practice of the regular season Monday after sitting out the entirety of training camp and the preseason, made the comment to her last week.

