Eden Hazard Talks Premier League Title Race After Chelsea's Perfect Start

Rory Marsden@@roomarsdenFeatured ColumnistSeptember 3, 2018

LONDON, ENGLAND - SEPTEMBER 01: Eden Hazard of Chelsea celebrates after scoring his team's second goal during the Premier League match between Chelsea FC and AFC Bournemouth at Stamford Bridge on September 1, 2018 in London, United Kingdom. (Photo by Clive Rose/Getty Images)
Clive Rose/Getty Images

Chelsea forward Eden Hazard has said his side are happy to be a "bit in the shadow" of Premier League favourites Manchester City and Liverpool

The Blues have made a perfect start to the 2018-19 campaign under new manager Maurizio Sarri, winning four games from four, and Hazard is confident Chelsea can compete again for the title despite finishing fifth last term, per Liam Twomey of ESPN FC:

"That's good [that City and Liverpool are front-runners]. For us we are a little bit in the shadow. So we just try to do our job, win games and then we see. Of course I believe [Chelsea can challenge], especially in the Premier League you never know what will happen. They can drop points we can win points. I think in a couple of weeks we are playing Liverpool [at Stamford Bridge], a massive game. Last year we won 1-0 so we need to repeat this."

                   

