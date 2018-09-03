Eden Hazard Talks Premier League Title Race After Chelsea's Perfect Start

Clive Rose/Getty Images

Chelsea forward Eden Hazard has said his side are happy to be a "bit in the shadow" of Premier League favourites Manchester City and Liverpool.

The Blues have made a perfect start to the 2018-19 campaign under new manager Maurizio Sarri, winning four games from four, and Hazard is confident Chelsea can compete again for the title despite finishing fifth last term, per Liam Twomey of ESPN FC:



"That's good [that City and Liverpool are front-runners]. For us we are a little bit in the shadow. So we just try to do our job, win games and then we see. Of course I believe [Chelsea can challenge], especially in the Premier League you never know what will happen. They can drop points we can win points. I think in a couple of weeks we are playing Liverpool [at Stamford Bridge], a massive game. Last year we won 1-0 so we need to repeat this."

