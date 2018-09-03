Shawn Michaels Returns and Preview for September 3 Episode of WWE Raw

Credit: WWE.com

It may be a day of relaxation for many Americans celebrating Labor Day but the Superstars of WWE will be hard at work Monday, delivering another episode of the company's flagship show Raw, headlined by the return of Shawn Michaels and The Bella Twins.

What will those Superstars be up to as the red brand invades the Schottenstein Center in Columbus, Ohio Monday night?

Find out now with this look at Monday's show, featuring information from WWE.com's official preview of the show.

HBK Speaks on Undertaker-Triple H

With the final battle between Undertaker and Triple H at WWE Super Show-Down looming, Shawn Michaels will return to the show that has housed so many of his most memorable moments to address his two most unforgettable opponents.

The Heartbreak Kid has a way of bringing a certain gravity to every story, angle or match that he is a central figure in and this will be no different.

There is a reason WWE officials continue to call on Michaels to cut promos for Undertaker and Triple H matches. He knows the men involved, can draw on experiences with them and tell a story that is both easily understandable and worth investing emotionally in.

The company is billing the match between The Game and The Deadman as the final in their long and illustrious careers and what better person to really deliver the hard sell for the match than the guy who warred with so many of them, in so many epic encounters.

It will have very little to do with the current slate of WWE storylines but the moment will be enough to set a typically uneventful holiday episode apart from others.

The Bella Twins Return to Action

Brie and Nikki Bella will reunite Monday night for their first televised match in nearly four years as they battle The Riott Squad in what will be one of that trio's highest profile bouts to date.

The Bellas are almost guaranteed to go over and build some momentum leading into Evolution and, more pertinently, Super Show-Down, where they will team with Ronda Rousey to battle the entire three-person Riott Squad in a Six-Woman Tag Team match.

The Bellas have been extra chummy with Rousey of late, perhaps foreshadowing a heel turn that will pit Nikki against the Raw women's champion. It will be interesting to see if more of that development is teased or insinuated or if WWE Creative goes the predictable route of having the Bellas triumphant in their return to the squared circle.

History Beckons The Revival

The Revival have attempted to etch their names in the history books for weeks now, challenging The B Team for the Raw Tag Team Championships but coming up just short of holding the gold. Monday night, Scott Dawson and Dash Wilder will attempt to exorcise the demons that are Curtis Axel and Bo Dallas and add the main roster titles to their impressive resumes.

A week after stating they can take the titles whenever they please, their words will be put to the test.

Dallas and Axel, by hook or fluke, have repeatedly retained the titles to this point. Will their winning ways continue or will their luck run out?