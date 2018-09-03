Gabriel Jesus Comments on Leroy Sane's Omission from Manchester City Squad

Alex Livesey/Getty Images

Manchester City forward Gabriel Jesus has said Leroy Sane's omission from the Sky Blues squad for the 2-1 defeat of Newcastle United on Saturday will make him work harder.

Per Jonathan Smith of ESPN.co.uk, the Brazilian added that, in a squad with as much quality as City's, there are always likely to be some high-profile absentees. Still, he is confident Sane will be back in the fold soon:

"It's normal with this amazing squad. Today it was Sane, but in the future, it's going to be me or other players, too. I'm going to work hard to avoid that from happening to me, though. We all know the quality Sane has and his importance in the club. But it's the beginning of the season.

"It's normal that some players have started stronger or are more fit than others. I just hope when he comes back to the team, he's at 100 percent and he's able to help us as he's always done."

Sane, 22, played a key role in City's record-breaking Premier League title win last term.

He netted 10 goals and provided 15 assists in 32 appearances and was voted PFA Young Player of the Year.

However, the winger has since endured some chastening setbacks.

Sane was not included in the Germany squad that went to the 2018 FIFA World Cup in Russia, and he has now seemingly fallen out of favour with City boss Pep Guardiola.

Before being completely left out of the squad for the visit of Newcastle to the Eithad Stadium he started on the bench in the first three games of the campaign and was afforded just half an hour of action in total across those fixtures.

There have been reports that Guardiola is not happy with the former Schalke player's attitude:

Sane is too good to be banished to the sidelines permanently.

But it seems clear from Jesus' comments that his recent lack of game time has shown the City squad that no player is undroppable.