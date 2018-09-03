NBA Rumors: Latest on Goran Dragic Trade Buzz, Joakim Noah and Luol Deng

Wilfredo Lee/Associated Press

While we're still nearly a month from the start of the 2018-19 NBA season, the rumor mill continues to swirl as teams look to put the finishing touches to their rosters for the upcoming campaign.

After Brandon Knight joined the Houston Rockets in a four-player trade last week, the Phoenix Suns are now potentially in the market for a starting point guard and seem to have their sights set on acquiring a 2017-18 All-Star.

Meanwhile, Minnesota Timberwolves coach Tom Thibodeau could be eyeing a reunion with a pair of veterans he coached during his time with the Chicago Bulls.

Let's take a closer look at the latest notable rumors from around the NBA.

Goran Dragic to Phoenix?

Last Thursday, the Suns traded Knight and Marquese Chriss to the Houston Rockets in exchange for Ryan Anderson, rookie De'Anthony Melton and the No. 46 pick in the 2018 draft.

Anderson will give the team a veteran stretch four, Melton was a standout during Summer League action and has a chance to be another young core piece, and there's always value in draft capital.

However, the move has left Phoenix without a proven point guard.

Second-round pick Elie Okobo, the aforementioned Melton and veteran reserve Isaiah Canaan currently occupy the position on the team's depth chart.

It should come as no surprise then that the team is scouring the trade market, and former Suns standout Goran Dragic could be a target, according to John Gambadoro of Arizona Sports 97.8:

Dragic spent the first two-and-a-half seasons of his NBA career with the Suns, then returned as a free agent in 2012 for two-and-a-half more seasons. He won Most Improved Player during the 2013-14 season when he averaged 20.3 points and 5.9 assists per game.

The 32-year-old has continued to play at a high level over the past three seasons with the Miami Heat, averaging 17.3 points and 5.5 assists per contest.

He'll earn just over $18 million for the upcoming season and has a player option for $19.2 million in 2019-20, so he'd provide a short-term solution at the position as the young Suns continue to get their footing.

Frank Urbina of Hoops Hype listed Terry Rozier (Celtics), Spencer Dinwiddie (Nets), Patrick Beverley (Clippers), George Hill (Cavaliers) and Kemba Walker (Hornets) as other potential trade targets for the Suns.

Joakim Noah and Luol Deng to Minnesota?

According to Jon Krawczynski of The Athletic, the Timberwolves could be looking to add a veteran presence to the roster in the former of a couple familiar faces for head coach Tom Thibodeau.

Joakim Noah missed all but seven games with the New York Knicks last season recovering from surgery to repair a torn rotator cuff, while Luol Deng was buried on the bench and took the floor in just one contest for the Los Angeles Lakers.

The Knicks are expected to waive-and-stretch Noah in the near future, according to Adrian Wojnarowski and Ian Begley of ESPN.com. He's owed $37.8 million over the next two years.

Meanwhile, Deng was bought out by the Lakers over the weekend, giving back $7.5 million in the deal. He'll make $29 million the next two years, with that money expected to be stretched.

While neither player can be counted on for anything close to a starting role at this point in their respective careers, both have excellent reputations as leaders and teammates and could fill an important role in helping the young Timberwolves take the next step.

All stats courtesy of Basketball Reference, unless otherwise noted.