Fabinho 'Needs Time to Adapt' Before Making Liverpool Debut, Says Jurgen Klopp

Julian Finney/Getty Images

Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp believes summer signing Fabinho needs to "adapt" before making his competitive debut for the club.

The Reds have enjoyed a tremendous start to the 2018-19 Premier League season, winning all four of their games. However, the Brazilian has yet to make his debut in the competition, with the likes of Jordan Henderson, James Milner, Georginio Wijnaldum and Naby Keita used in midfield.

Speaking about the former AS Monaco man, Klopp said supporters may need to be patient with the player's development, per Glenn Price of ESPN FC:

"Nothing [is wrong]. The team is good. He needs time to adapt. He could have been in the squad, but it's quite difficult when they are all fit.

"It's good to have the situation, but one needs more time or the others are already used to it. That's the only reason. He will come back. He already makes big steps in the last few weeks. He could even play."

Rui Vieira/Associated Press

As noted by Price, Liverpool parted with around €50 million (£45 million) to bring Fabinho to Anfield this summer. Despite the outlay, the 24-year-old has not been in the squad for the last three matches, and he was an unused substitute on the opening weekend against West Ham United.

The form of the team has meant there is no pressure on Klopp to thrust Fabinho into the XI, but supporters would have at least hoped to get a glimpse of the player in competitive action before the international break.

Football writer Daniel Storey commented on what is a curious scenario:

Klopp does have a habit of being patient with his new signings, though, so perhaps there's no reason for fans of Fabinho to panic quite yet.

Early last season there was a clamour among some Liverpool supporters to see more of summer acquisitions Andy Robertson and Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain, but Klopp was patient with them. During the latter stages of the campaign, both had cemented themselves in the starting XI and made massive strides in their development.

The hope will be that Fabinho can do the same. After all, there's no doubting the quality he possesses, having excelled for Monaco in midfield in both Ligue 1 and the UEFA Champions League.

Ian Doyle of the Liverpool Echo believes the international break may allow the player to get some minutes under his belt:

Given the season ramps up when Liverpool return, with Carabao Cup and Champions League commitments to fulfil, perhaps Klopp has been holding back Fabinho with this busy spell in mind. After all, his aggression, energy and composure should give the Reds another edge in central midfield.

At the moment, it's tough to argue against the selections being made by the manager, though. While Keita and Fabinho were big-money acquisitions this summer, Wijnaldum, Milner and Henderson have risen to the challenge of keeping their places amid significant competition.