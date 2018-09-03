Jurgen Klopp 'Really Happy' with Alisson Becker Despite Leicester Mistake

Jan Kruger/Getty Images

Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp has said he is "really happy" with goalkeeper Alisson Becker despite his error against Leicester City on Saturday.

Alisson was caught on the ball at the King Power Stadium, allowing Leicester to score in Liverpool's 2-1 win. While there has been major criticism of the former Roma man following the mistake, Klopp said he his happy for the Brazilian to continue being confident on the ball, per Laurie Whitwell of the Daily Mail:

"That's good, if they go for the goalkeeper then someone else has the space, so use it. If they go early on the goalkeeper then don't play the pass there. If he plays the pass in the wrong moment then it's our fault.

"I'm pleased with his reaction. It's a big mistake and everyone was waiting for it after last week [when Alisson coolly chipped over Brighton's Anthony Knockaert].

"To be 100 per cent honest I'm really happy it happened because we don't have to wait for it now. He's confident, and he can do it. It's like when our centre-halves play passes."

Despite the mistake, the Reds were able to continue their perfect start to the campaign, as goals in the first half from Sadio Mane and Roberto Firmino were enough for the team to take all three points.

Alisson's blunder has been a major talking point in the aftermath, though, especially given Liverpool paid a then-world-record fee of £66 million to bring in the 25-year-old from Roma. The goal, eventually scored by Rachid Ghezzal, was the first conceded by the Brazilian since arriving at the club.

Prior to the error, Alisson had been assured for the Reds, and former Sunderland goalkeeper David Preece doesn't believe he was totally to blame in this instance:

Still, Liverpool supporters would have been hoping for a little more alertness from Alisson, who could have cleared the ball. In the end, despite some late pressure from Leicester, the mistake wasn't costly for the team.

Football writer Jack Lusby has been happy that the reaction following Saturday's game has been largely positive:

Following such a comical error, there will be more focus on Alisson in the coming weeks, and opponents, starting with Tottenham in Liverpool's next match, will surely be quick to close down the goalkeeper if there is any hesitancy on the ball.

But one of the reasons Liverpool signed Alisson was because of his excellent distribution and his ability to get attacks started from the back. Based on the high standards he set throughout his time at Roma, in the end you sense the poor moments will be offset by positives at Anfield.