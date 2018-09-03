Cristiano Ronaldo's Son Nets 4 for Juventus Under-9s Amid Dad's Scoring Drought

ANDREAS SOLARO/Getty Images

Cristiano Ronaldo Jr. netted four times in his opening game for the Juventus under-9s as his father continues to struggle in front of goal for the Old Lady's senior side.

The Portuguese superstar has now failed to find the net in his opening three Serie A matches for Juve following his summer move from Real Madrid, but his eight-year-old son is enduring no such struggles and starred in a 5-1 win over Lucento on Saturday, per Goal.

MNA provided footage of one of the youngster's goals:

Ronaldo, 33, drew a blank again on Saturday as Juve beat Parma 2-1 at Il Tardini to maintain their perfect start to the 2018-19 season and establish a two-point lead at the top of Serie A.

The five-time Ballon d'Or winner's next chance to open his Juventus account will be after the international break when the defending champions host Sassuolo on September 15.

Ronaldo will not play a part in Portugal's fixtures with Croatia and Italy in the interim as he is being rested.

Gualter Fatia/Getty Images

That could benefit the former Manchester United man as he looks to find his form in a Juventus shirt.

His failure to score in three matches is hardly an indication Juventus wasted £99.2 million to sign him back in July.

Ronaldo made a slow start to the 2017-18 campaign, his final term with Real, taking four La Liga games to find the net and only registering four goals in the Spanish top flight by the turn of the year.

He finished the season with 26 La Liga goals in 27 appearances and 15 in 13 as Real won the UEFA Champions League for the third year running.

Like his son, Ronaldo is more than capable of netting multiple goals in a game, and it is surely only a matter of time before a Serie A side find themselves on the end of a masterclass performance from the Portugal captain.