NFL Trades That Need to Happen Early in 2018 Season

Butch Dill/Associated Press

The Oakland Raiders shifted the NFL landscape Saturday, as they dealt All-Pro edge-rusher Khalil Mack to the Chicago Bears.

That served as the highlight of an unusually trade-heavy offseason, as a few other transactions—among them Teddy Bridgewater to the New Orleans Saints and Brandin Cooks to the Los Angeles Rams—also made waves.

The beginning of the regular season Thursday won't prevent further deals from occurring, as the NFL trade deadline isn't until Oct. 30 at 4 p.m. ET. Teams weren't shy about making trades in late October last year. Most notably, the New England Patriots sent quarterback Jimmy Garoppolo to the San Francisco 49ers for a second-round pick.

Below, we've come up with five hypothetical trades that would help address some team needs. In some cases, teams would be acquiring players who would help bolster a certain position. In others, teams would be trying to acquire assets for players who have fallen down depth charts and may not fit into their future plans. Other players and teams could be better off apart for various reasons.

Whatever the reason for a deal, it won't be a surprise to see more trades over the next two months.