Juventus Transfer News: Marcelo Reportedly Wants Cristiano Ronaldo Reunion

Tom Sunderland@@TomSunderland_Featured ColumnistSeptember 2, 2018

Real Madrid's Brazilian defender Marcelo (L) and Real Madrid's Portuguese forward Cristiano Ronaldo celebrate at the Santiago Bernabeu stadium in Madrid on May 27, 2018 during a victory ceremony after Real Madrid won its third Champions League title in a row in Kiev. (Photo by OSCAR DEL POZO / AFP) (Photo credit should read OSCAR DEL POZO/AFP/Getty Images)
OSCAR DEL POZO/Getty Images

Real Madrid defender Marcelo reportedly hopes to join back up with former team-mate Cristiano Ronaldo at Juventus and is said to want a transfer "at the next possible chance," hinting a winter exit could be in the offing.

El Confidencial (h/t Calciomercato.com) reported Marcelo and Ronaldo had a very close relationship in Madrid, while it's also mentioned the Brazilian's failure to hit it off with new manager Julen Lopetegui is a factor in his decision.

Marcelo joined Los Blancos from Brazilian club Fluminense in 2007, two years before Ronaldo's arrival from Manchester United.

       

This article will be updated to provide more information on this story as it becomes available.

Get the best sports content from the web and social in the new B/R app. Get the app and get the game.

Related

    USMNT Name Squad for Brazil and Mexico Matches

    World Football logo
    World Football

    USMNT Name Squad for Brazil and Mexico Matches

    via Goal

    Barcelona Wreck Huesca 8-2 😳

    World Football logo
    World Football

    Barcelona Wreck Huesca 8-2 😳

    Gianni Verschueren
    via Bleacher Report

    Tottenham Stunned by Watford in 2-1 Loss

    World Football logo
    World Football

    Tottenham Stunned by Watford in 2-1 Loss

    The Independent
    via The Independent

    Hot Takes: Lukaku Still Needs to Do More for Man Utd

    World Football logo
    World Football

    Hot Takes: Lukaku Still Needs to Do More for Man Utd

    Tom Sunderland
    via Bleacher Report