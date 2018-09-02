Juventus Transfer News: Marcelo Reportedly Wants Cristiano Ronaldo Reunion

OSCAR DEL POZO/Getty Images

Real Madrid defender Marcelo reportedly hopes to join back up with former team-mate Cristiano Ronaldo at Juventus and is said to want a transfer "at the next possible chance," hinting a winter exit could be in the offing.

El Confidencial (h/t Calciomercato.com) reported Marcelo and Ronaldo had a very close relationship in Madrid, while it's also mentioned the Brazilian's failure to hit it off with new manager Julen Lopetegui is a factor in his decision.



Marcelo joined Los Blancos from Brazilian club Fluminense in 2007, two years before Ronaldo's arrival from Manchester United.

