Big-Name Stars Free to Move Next Summer If They Don't Agree New Contracts

OLI SCARFF/Getty Images

He's one of the best goalkeepers in the world, and David De Gea needs assurances that his club realise how lucky they are to have him.

There was plenty of scrutiny on him after he joined Manchester United in an £18.9 million transfer in 2011 from Atletico Madrid, but not only did he come through some tough times, he has also become one of the league's standout stars.

De Gea's contract expires next summer and although there is an option of one additional year, United want him to stay for the long term. They are trying to get him to agree a five-year deal and have been given signals he would be willing to stay—but they have to offer the right terms.

The 27-year-old wants to move on to similar terms to Paul Pogba and Alexis Sanchez to recognise his status within the side. And that means United are going to have to pay him around £350,000 per week to stay.

It will probably happen—because they would be in even worse shape without him.

Other United stars, including Luke Shaw, Anthony Martial and Juan Mata are also out of contract in 2019, but they are not deemed as important as the Spanish goalkeeper.