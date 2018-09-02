Report: Security Threatens to Shoot Ex-WWE Superstar Sami Callihan During Event

Joseph Zucker@@JosephZuckerFeatured ColumnistSeptember 2, 2018

Credit: WWE.com

Sami Callihan, who's signed to Impact Wrestling and was formerly with WWE's NXT brand, got into an altercation with security personnel during an independent show in Chicago.

According to PWInsider's Mike Johnson (h/t Wrestling Inc's Joshua Gagnon), Callihan was wrestling Jimmy Jacobs at Logan Square Auditorium. Callihan grabbed the venue's hard plastic chairs in order to use them in the match, which led an official from the venue to order him to stop.

After the match, security entered the ring to escort Callihan out of Logan Square Auditorium. Callihan began shoving security members believing it to be part of the show. However, Johnson wrote one security officer "made it clear they were packing a gun and were going to shoot him if he didn't stop."

Callihan referenced the incident on Twitter:

The show continued as normal once Callihan was escorted backstage, but Johnson noted the whole situation "sucked the air out of the room and killed the crowd for a period of time."

