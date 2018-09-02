PSG Transfer News: Filipe Luis Sheds Light on Atletico Madrid Exit Rumours

Quality Sport Images/Getty Images

Atletico Madrid left-back Filipe Luis has opened up about transfer rumours linking him to Paris Saint-Germain, telling reporters he was never close to an exit and is happy to remain with the club.

Speaking to beIN Sports (h/t AS), Luis explained what really went down: "Three weeks ago, I arranged a meeting with the club to let them know about my situation. I was told that the club didn't want me to leave, so I didn't push the matter any further. I'm fine where I am here at Atletico."

Quality Sport Images/Getty Images

According to Mundo Deportivo (h/t Marca's Conor Clancy), PSG approached the Brazilian a while back, and Luis told the Rojiblancos he wanted to leave. Team-mate Jan Oblak seemed to confirm reports from Cadena Ser he was on his way out, per AS (h/t Football Espana).

Oblak said: "The situation is a little sad, but that is the situation. When opportunities like this come up for a player, you must respect the decision they make, but we do not know for sure what will happen."

While an exit seemed likely at one point, Luis stayed put, and PSG fixed their left-back woes by turning to Bayern Munich's Juan Bernat:

Luis is yet to sign a new contract, and it's his current status that likely led to PSG's interest this summer. The former Chelsea man will become a free agent at the end of the season, so it was believed he could be had at a discount.

According to AS, Atletico's asking price was €30 million, which seems reasonable. While Luis is 33 years old and a pending free agent, the Rojiblancos had little time to find an adequate replacement.

Luis is expected to split time with Lucas Hernandez at left-back this season, as the 22-year-old enjoyed a breakout campaign last year, culminating in a World Cup win with France. Manager Diego Simeone will want to balance his squad as much as possible, and key members of his defence are getting up there in years.

Contract discussions with Luis are likely to resume, and with PSG addressing their need for a left-back, there's one less suitor to worry about for the Rojiblancos.