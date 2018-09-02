Alexandre Lacazette Winner Sees Arsenal Past Cardiff in Premier League Thriller

James Baylis - AMA/Getty Images

Alexandre Lacazette's late winner saw Arsenal to a 3-2 win over Cardiff City on Sunday in a thrilling Premier League encounter.

The visitors took the lead early on, as Shkodran Mustafi thudded a header home from close ranger after a Granit Xhaka corner. However, the hosts created the better openings and scored their first goal of the season on the stroke of half time through Víctor Camarasa.

The Gunners responded well after the break and were back in front in the 62nd minute thanks to a precision finish from Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang. But again, they were let down by slack defending, as Danny Ward headed the home side level.

In the end, Lacazette's moment of class was enough to win it for Arsenal, as he turned his man in the area before finishing high into the roof of the net.

Victory for Unai Emery's side moves them up to seventh place in the Premier League before the international break. Cardiff remain in 16th spot.

Arsenal Should Turn to Bernd Leno Amid Petr Cech Struggles

Athena Pictures/Getty Images

One of the tropes of Emery's tenure in charge of Arsenal so far has been the demand placed on all players to be comfortable on the ball. However, it's not a tweak that has suited Cech so far.

The experienced goalkeeper almost scored an embarrassing own goal on the first day of the season against Manchester City and made more errors in south Wales. Early on in both halves he passed the ball straight to Cardiff players, only for the chances to be spurned.

As noted by Dean Jones after Cech's early mistake, he was fortunate not to concede:

Given the nervousness at the back whenever Cech is on the ball, a change between the sticks is surely in store following the international break.

The Gunners recruited Bernd Leno in the summer from Bayer Leverkusen, who appears much more suited to this style of football. It would be a massive surprise if he didn't make his debut in Arsenal's next game against Newcastle United.

Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang, Alexandre Lacazette Partnership Can Fuel Top-Four Push

Catherine Ivill/Getty Images

While there are clearly big issues elsewhere in the Arsenal setup, in Aubameyang and Alexandre Lacazette the team has two excellent forwards up top.

When Aubameyang arrived there were questions as to how the pair would both fit in the same side, but there have been signs of a partnership flourishing lately. Lacazette played a neat pass into the Gabon international for his goal, before rattling home the decisive third himself.

As we can see, Aubameyang has been so potent in front of goal throughout his career:

Meanwhile, James Benge of the Evening Standard was full of praise for Lacazette after his winner:

The Gunners fans will be delighted with what they saw from the duo here and will be hoping to see them on the field together frequently throughout the campaign.

Although issues in goal, in defence and midfield will prevent Arsenal from challenging for the title this season, going forward they have enough to push for a top-four spot again.

Cardiff Early Favourites for Relegation

While they were much improved here than they had been in recent weeks, the initial stages of the season have shown Cardiff as the early favourites for relegation.

As these figures show, it took the newly promoted side a long time to get off the mark in the Premier League:

There were times in this encounter when the team did show glimpses of an attacking identity and Neil Warnock's side were always a threat from set pieces. However, in midfield they lacked control of the game and every time Arsenal went forward they appeared to be a threat.

It's still early days in the Premier League and a number of sides have shown significant frailties early on. However, based on what we've seen so far, Cardiff will find it difficult to preserve their Premier League status this term.

What's next?

Following the international break Arsenal travel to Newcastle, while things don't get any easier for Cardiff when domestic football returns, as they go up against Chelsea at Stamford Bridge.