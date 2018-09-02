Manchester United Reportedly 'Furious' with Diego Godin over Failed Transfer

Alexander Hassenstein/Getty Images

Manchester United are reportedly still enraged with Atletico Madrid defender Diego Godin, who refused a last-gasp transfer to Old Trafford this summer before signing a new contract at the Wanda Metropolitano.

The Mirror's Simon Mullock wrote the Red Devils remain "furious" with Godin, whom he said used the Premier League giants to secure a new deal in Madrid. United thought they had signed the Uruguayan after triggering his £18 million buyout clause.

According to the report, United received encouragement the 32-year-old wanted to sign and organised a private jet to take him from Sardinia to England on Aug. 8, but the flight was cancelled when Atleti offered their star improved terms.

United manager Jose Mourinho was linked with a long line of star centre-backs over the summer months but failed to add a new recruit, with Tottenham Hotspur's Toby Alderweireld and Leicester City's Harry Maguire also mentioned.

Mullock reported Godin's new deal extends his previous terms by two years and boosts his wages to £130,000 per week, though La Liga writer Simon Harrison attested to his season getting off to a rocky start on the pitch:

Speculation of interest in Godin arose late after United struggled to advance interest in other targets who would have offered a longer-term investment than Atleti's stalwart, who turns 33 in February.

And now, the Red Devils have lost their last two matches to Tottenham and Brighton & Hove Albion, while Mourinho's position at the club looks somewhat uncertain.

Bayern Munich's Jerome Boateng was also linked with United, but the Daily Mail's Simon Jones reported he spoke to Mourinho to explain his reasons for turning down the move.

One could hardly blame Godin, an eight-year veteran of Los Rojiblancos, for wanting to remain in his setting, while Marca's Chris Winterburn gave further context behind his decision:

It seems United weren't as understanding regarding his decision, but then the club wouldn't be left in a disgruntled mood had they completed the business they desired earlier in the transfer window.

Godin's 2018-19 campaign isn't off to the smoothest of starts, but victory over Real Madrid in the UEFA Super Cup suggests his decision was the right one, via BT Sport (UK only):

United, meanwhile, continue to make do with Eric Bailly, Chris Smalling, Victor Lindelof, Phil Jones and Marcos Rojo as their central-defensive options.