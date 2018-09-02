Fantasy Football 2018: Sleeper RBs, Flex Rankings and Dynasty Cheat Sheet

Don Wright/Associated Press

While both running backs and wide receivers are drafted in bulk in fantasy football leagues, running backs have the potential to make or break a fantasy team.

It doesn't matter what kind of league you're in, whether it be points-per-reception, standard, dynasty or keeper leagues. Running back's ability to build on smaller runs to gain yardage, paired with the go-to short touchdown run that they get over wide receivers, make them a necessity on all fantasy teams.

Here's a look at how running backs and receivers stack up in a couple different formats, as well as some sleeper backs to keep an eye on ahead of your fantasy football draft.

Flex Rankings

1. Le’Veon Bell, PIT

2. Todd Gurley, LAR

3. Ezekiel Elliott, DAL

4. David Johnson, ARI

5. Antonio Brown, PIT

6. Saquon Barkley, NYG

7. DeAndre Hopkins, HOU

8. Alvin Kamara, NO

9. Odell Beckham Jr., NYG

10. Julio Jones, ATL

11. Leonard Fournette, JAX

12. Kareem Hunt, KC

13. Melvin Gordon, LAC

14. A.J. Green, CIN

15. Michael Thomas, NO

16. Christian McCaffrey, CAR

17. Davante Adams, GB

18. Devonta Freeman, ATL

19. Dalvin Cook, MIN

20. Rob Gronkowski, NE

Receivers of any sort dominate the flex spot, whether that be running backs, wide receivers, or tight ends.

This is a ranking of the flex position from the top. Obviously, this ranking will look different depending on when a flex is being drafted, as these players will be going within the first couple rounds of your fantasy draft.

Dynasty Cheat Sheet

1. Odell Beckham Jr., NYG

2. Todd Gurley, LAR

3. DeAndre Hopkins, HOU

4. Ezekiel Elliott, DAL

5. Saquon Barkley, NYG

6. Le’Veon Bell, PIT

7. Antonio Brown, PIT

8. David Johnson, ARI

9. Mike Evans, TB

10. Kareem Hunt, KC

11. Alvin Kamara, NO

12. Michael Thomas, NO

13. Leonard Fournette, JAX

14. Keenan Allen, LAC

15. Dalvin Cook, MIN

16. Julio Jones, ATL

17. Stefon Diggs, MIN

18. Christian McCaffrey, CAR

19. Davante Adams, GB

20. Allen Robinson, CHI

21. Tyreek Hill, KC

22. Melvin Gordon, LAC

23. Joe Mixon, CIN

24. A.J. Green, CIN

25. JuJu Smith-Schuster, PIT

As you'll be keeping most or all of your players in a dynasty league, youth and potential become more important. That's why you'll see players like Odell Beckham Jr. moving up in their draft picks compared to a standard or PPR league.

In a dynasty league, you may want to keep an eye on rookies, or other young players with high production who have yet to reach their full potential.

Players like JuJu Smith-Schuster may not be WR1 material, as they're overshadowed by a star receiver on their team. However, they may be ranked higher in dynasty leagues due to his youth and production, such as the 97-yard touchdown he caught last season.

Sleeper RBs

Royce Freeman, Denver Broncos

Alex Brandon/Associated Press

Royce Freeman has the ability to make a splash in the NFL this season. While he may not start in the Broncos' backfield in Week 1, his preseason performance has shown why he deserves a spot on the field this season.

The rookie scored a touchdown in three consecutive preseason games and has outperformed akk the other running backs in camp, according to NFL's Adam Rank. His 24-yard touchdown run against Washington shows how much power the young player has:

The former Oregon Duck had monster seasons in college, despite a knee injury that affect his junior year. In 2014, 2015, and 2017, Freeman averaged around 1,500 yards per season. He also ran for 60 tocuhdowns over his four years at Oregon.

After C.J. Anderson's departure from Denver, there's a hole in the backfield that Freeman has the chance to fill and shine in. With an ADP hovering in the mid-third to early-fourth round, picking up Freeman remains manageable and could have a high return.

Chris Carson, Seattle Seahawks

Bruce Kluckhohn/Associated Press

The Seattle back will secure a Week 1 start for the Seahawks, due to Rashaad Penny's finger injury. While Penny isn't expected to miss much of the season, Carson has the chance to prove his worth and emerge as the Seahawk's RB2 once Penny is back and healthy.

In his rookie season last year, Carson showed potential before sustaining a season-ending injury in Week 4. He had almost 100 rushing yards in an early win against the San Francisco 49ers, and a receiving touchdown the week before against the Tennessee Titans. Had he not broken his leg, the back out of Oklahoma State had a shot to make an impact on the Seahawk's 2017 season.

Right now, Carson's ADP hovers in the tenth-round, which would be a steal if he has a strong performance in Week 1. If that happens, he could become a viable alternative to Penny throughout the season.

Corey Clement, Philadelphia Eagles

Focus On Sport/Getty Images

While the No. 1 running back for the Eagles will be Jay Ajayi, the former Dolphin showed a lack in touchdown production in his half-season with the Eagles last year. Philadelphia's decision to follow a running back by committee approach naturally affected Ajayi's production, but it also gives hope to other backs on the team, such as Corey Clement.

Clement showed star quality in the Super Bowl win against New England, with four catches for over 100 yards, as well as a touchdown. In his rookie season, he played in all 16 games, with six total touchdowns and around 450 yards overall.

If Ajayi struggles with injury or production at all, as he's never played a full 16-game season, Clement could prove to be a good backup for the Eagles. With a current ADP in the triple digits, the time to pick up the former Wisconsin Badger is now.