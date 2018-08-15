Rashaad Penny Hand Injury Includes Broken Finger, Out 3-4 Weeks

Ted S. Warren/Associated Press

The Seattle Seahawks will be without rookie running back Rashaad Penny for at least "a little bit of time" after the rookie reportedly broke his finger as part of a hand injury suffered during Monday's practice.

Bob Condotta of the Seattle Times initially reported the news, noting head coach Pete Carroll will reportedly address the injury Wednesday when he meets with the media.

Ian Rapoport of NFL Network later added a timetable for Penny's return and additional details about his recovery process:

The Seahawks surprised many when they selected Penny with the 27th overall pick during the 2018 draft. Bleacher Report's Mike Tanier gave Seattle a D-plus grade for the move, questioning whether the team should have focused on other areas in the first round.

It isn't hard to see why the Seahawks were enamored with Penny. He ran for 1,018 yards and 11 touchdowns while sharing the San Diego State backfield with Donnel Pumphrey in 2016. As the clear No. 1 option in 2017, Penny finished with 2,248 rushing yards and 23 touchdowns.

Even if Penny's injury sidelines him at the start of the regular season, backfield depth won't be a problem for Seattle. The issue will be whether any one of Chris Carson, C.J. Prosise, Mike Davis or J.D. McKissic can emerge as a feature back for the Seahawks until Penny returns.