What We Learned About Every NFL Team This Preseason

0 of 32

Tim Warner/Getty Images

The NFL preseason is never going to give us the whole story about what teams are going to be in the regular season. Simplified schemes and the constant presence of lower-tier talent mean we must take individual performances and raw statistics with a grain of salt.

However, we can still glean valuable information, as patterns, tendencies and truths will slip through the smoke.

Last preseason, for example, we learned that the Minnesota Vikings had a capable second option in quarterback Case Keenum (passer rating of 101.9). He proved as much in the regular season, helping lead the Vikings to the NFC title game after they lost starter Sam Bradford to injury.

We're here to examine the one big thing we've learned about each NFL team in the 2018 preseason. These are the items we feel most certain about prior to the start of the regular season Thursday, with the caveat that meaningful games have yet to be played.