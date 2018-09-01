Gareth Bale, Real Madrid Beat Leganes 4-1 in La Liga Action

Gareth Bale, Real Madrid Beat Leganes 4-1 in La Liga ActionSeptember 1, 2018
Real Madrid maintained their perfect start to the new league season with a 4-1 win over Leganes at the Santiago Bernabeu on Saturday.
Gareth Bale sent Los Blancos on their way with a neat volley on 17 minutes. However, Guido Carrillo equalised from the penalty spot after Casemiro had fouled Javier Eraso.
Karim Benzema scored twice after the break to put the hosts back in charge, before Sergio Ramos sealed all three points with a penalty.
Real Madrid Are Reinvented Under Lopetegui
Real Madrid put in their best performance since Julen Lopetegui replaced Zinedine Zidane at the helm, as they swept past Leganes with few problems.
The hosts were positive throughout the match, looked sharp going forwards and showed good fluidity. Spanish football journalist David Cartlidge shared his view:
David Cartlidge @davidjaca
Early days, but the Lopetegui message clearly getting through to the players. Evidence in that second half tonight. Not perfect and still plenty to work on, but highly encouraging signs.
Real Madrid took total control of the match in the second half. Benzema restored their lead just three minutes after the break with a controlled header.
His second was even better, as he picked up a ball from Marcelo, swapped passes with Luka Modric and then fired a low shot into the back of the net.
Sports writer Andy West said they look a better team than under Zidane:
Andy West @andywest01
Only three games in but it's not much of an exaggeration to say Lopetegui has got Real Madrid looking a better team - in terms of how they work together - than they ever were under Zidane. Now he just needs to win nine trophies in two and a half years...
Ramos' fourth goal means Real Madrid have now scored 10 in their opening three games and look set to give Barcelona and Atletico Madrid a serious fight for the title.
Benzema And Bale Flourishing Without Ronaldo
Cristiano Ronaldo's departure for Juventus looked as if it may cause problems in attack for Real Madrid, but it's simply not been the case so far.
Benzema was in superb form on Saturday. He scored two and might have had a hat-trick but for goalkeeper Ivan Cuellar.
Goal's Ben Hayward noted the improvement in Benzema's goalscoring record this season:
Ben Hayward @bghayward
Karim Benzema scored five goals in 31 league games last season. This season, he has four in three already. Liberated. #RealMadridLeganes
Bale was also on target for the third game in a row. The Welshman is now on his best ever goalscoring run, per Opta:
OptaJose @OptaJose
7 - Gareth Bale has scored in each of his last seven league games, his best ever goalscoring run (eight goals – La Liga & Premier League). Fire. https://t.co/7QfUrAwywF
The two forwards seem to be flourishing without Ronaldo in the team and are showing that the club do not need a big-money replacement for the Portuguese superstar.
Meanwhile, Ronaldo has yet to open his account for Juventus, a fact that is unlikely to have gone unnoticed at Real Madrid.
Asensio Increasingly Influential for Madrid
Bale and Benzema will capture most of the headlines, but Marco Asensio had yet another influential performance for Real Madrid.
The 22-year-old has said he wants to become more important at Real Madrid, per Marca. He is making some crucial contributions in the early weeks of the season.
Asensio assisted Benzema's first goal, eventually given after a VAR review, and also won the penalty after being fouled by Unai Bustinza.
The Spain international has now won three penalties in his last two games, per Hayward:
Ben Hayward @bghayward
A second straight 4-1 win for Real Madrid. Asensio winning a third penalty in two games, Benzema with four league goals this season and Bale scoring for a seventh league game in a row. Impressive stuff here. #RealMadridLeganes
Asensio linked well with Benzema and Bale as Real Madrid played some superb attacking football. Squawka's Muhammad Butt shared his view:
Muhammad Butt @muhammadbutt
by and by, as much as Bale and Benzema are gonna get the goals, this will be the season of Asensio.
The forward received a standing ovation from the Santiago Bernabeu crowd when he was replaced late on for Dani Ceballos. It might not be the last this season if he can continue his early-season form.
What's Next?
La Liga pauses after this weekend because of the international break. Next up for Real Madrid is a trip to Athletic Bilbao on September 15. Leganes play a day later at home to Villarreal.
