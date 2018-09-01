Former Alabama Star Bo Scarbrough Released by Cowboys; Was 2018 Draft Pick

Mike Chiari@mikechiariFeatured ColumnistSeptember 1, 2018

SANTA CLARA, CA - AUGUST 09: Bo Scarbrough #36 of the Dallas Cowboys carries the ball against the San Francisco 49ers in the second quarter of their NFL preseason football game at Levi's Stadium on August 9, 2018 in Santa Clara, California. (Photo by Thearon W. Henderson/Getty Images)
Thearon W. Henderson/Getty Images

The Dallas Cowboys reportedly released rookie running back Bo Scarbrough on Saturday as part of their roster cutdown to 53 players, according to Aaron Wilson of the Houston Chronicle.

Dallas selected the former Alabama star with a seventh-round pick in the 2018 NFL draft.

During the preseason, Scarbrough rushed 24 times for 69 yards and one touchdown.

He left Dallas' second preseason game against the Cincinnati Bengals with a hip injuryafter rushing for 33 yards and a score in the Cowboys' preseason opener against the San Francisco 49ers.

In 31 collegiate games at Alabama, Scarbrough rushed for 1,512 yards and 20 touchdowns on 267 carries.

Scarbrough's reported release comes as somewhat of a surprise considering the Cowboys' lack of quality options behind starter Ezekiel Elliott.

With Scarbrough gone, the Cowboys will likely lean on Rod Smith, 2016 sixth-round pick Darius Jackson and utility man Tavon Austin as backups.

Dallas may look to keep Scarbrough as part of its practice squad, but the 6'1", 235-pound bruiser could be attractive to other teams in need of running back depth.

