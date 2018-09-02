NBA Live 19: Latest Preview Trailers, Pre-Order Info, Features and Modes

Elise Amendola/Associated Press

The Philadelphia 76ers' all-star Joel Embiid looks game-ready in EA Sports' NBA Live 19 cover. The sports video game will be released on September 7, and has even more features than last year's edition.

NBA Live 19 provides an alternative to the popular NBA 2K series, with features such as The One, Court Battles, The League, The Streets and a WNBA package. This year's NBA Live provides gameplay innovations, such as narrative gameplay that creates a unique user experiences paired with animation that creates realistic basketball.

These characteristics can be seen in the latest trailer for the game, which takes a closer look into a feature of The One called Court Battles:

The One was one of the most talked-about aspects of the game last year, as gamers can create their own player and work through the different modes and leagues of the game. Court Battles adds more depth to this feature, as you can play competitive basketball customized to your liking. You can build your own basketball squad, set your rules, your court, and your lineup, and then go take on other courts.

The trailer features prominent basketball players assembling their own squads on courts, talking about rules for their own courts.

In addition to Court Battles, EA Sports has introduced The One Court. This feature allows for a user to create a court that sits at the center of their NBA Live experience, customizing all different aspects of it.

Another new function of this year's NBA Live game is the Female Create-A-Player feature on The One mode. Candace Parker talks about the new addition and the importance of street game in this trailer:

Like Court Battles and The One Court, the Female Create-A-Player aspect of the The One allows for a completely unique and customized experience for the gamer. You can create your own female baller and compete in all the different tours and events.

"We wanted to make sure that our females were on the same footing as the males," NBA Live 19 producer Mika Mahar told ESPNW in a phone interview. "They can play online in our head-to-head circuits, as well as in Pro-Am."

If you want to ready yourself for the release of this complete sports gamer experience, EA Sports has included a pre-order plan.

Otherwise, the game will drop on September 7.