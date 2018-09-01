Report: Aaron Donald Contract Had 'Huge Impact' on Raiders Trading Khalil Mack

The Oakland Raiders' reported decision to trade All-Pro defensive end Khalil Mack to the Chicago Bears on Saturday was reportedly impacted by the extension defensive tackle Aaron Donald signed with the Los Angeles Rams on Friday.

According to NFL Network's Ian Rapoport, the Donald deal had a "huge impact" on how the Raiders handled Mack since they reportedly knew he would not accept a lesser contract than the one Donald signed:

Rapoport added that the Bears were expected to send two first-round picks to Oakland as part of the trade.

On Friday, Donald signed a six-year, $135 million extension with the Rams, which is the richest defensive deal in NFL history, per ESPN's Adam Schefter.

The 27-year-old Mack is among the NFL's most dominant defensive players with double-digit sacks in each of the past three seasons.

In 2017, Mack led the Raiders with 10.5 sacks to go along with a career-high 78 tackles.

He is a three-time Pro Bowler and two-time All-Pro first-team selection who was named NFL Defensive Player of the Year in 2016 when he registered 73 tackles, 11.0 sacks, five forced fumbles and an interception.

In 64 career regular-season games, the 2014 No. 5 overall draft pick out of the University at Buffalo has 40.5 sacks.

Rapoport reported that the Bears and Mack are expected to agree to an extension on Saturday that will eclipse the one signed by Donald.

In Chicago, Mack will join a talented defense led by 2016 first-round pick Leonard Floyd and 2018 first-round pick Roquan Smith at linebacker.

He fills a big area of need for the Bears since only defensive end Akiem Hicks (8.5 sacks) finished with five or more sacks last season.

