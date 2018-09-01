Bruce Irvin on Reported Raiders-Bears Khalil Mack Trade: 'No F--king Way'

Marcio Jose Sanchez/Associated Press

The Oakland Raiders have reached an agreement to trade 2016 NFL Defensive Player of the Year Khalil Mack to the Chicago Bears, according to ESPN's Adam Schefter, and news of the deal led to many different reactions around the country.

In the Bay Area, there was no shortage of disbelief.

Oakland linebacker Bruce Irvin, most notably, was in a state of complete shock (Warning: NSFW language):

That's someone who was caught totally off guard. After all, Irvin thought Aaron Donald's six-year, $135 million extension with the Los Angeles Rams would help move Mack's negotiations with the Raiders along:

Instead, Oakland has reportedly decided not to pay up and trade its start defender to Chicago. According to Ian Rapoport of NFL Network, the Bears are expected to reach a long-term extension with Mack that "should eclipse the deal" Donald just signed.

Irvin's initial reaction to the trade should not come as much of a surprise. Mack and Irvin spent the last three seasons as teammates in black and silver. Not only that, but Mack has turned into one of the top players in the league, earning three Pro Bowl nods in his first four seasons.

After having some time to digest the news, Irvin sent out another tweet to send a message to the Black Hole:

Irvin was not the only Raider stunned by the Mack trade, though. Quarterback Derek Carr also had a hard time comprehending the move:

The Raiders now have nine days to get ready for their season opener against the Rams, their first game in the post-Mack era.