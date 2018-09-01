Cowboys TE Rico Gathers Arrested for Possession of Marijuana

Richard Rodriguez/Getty Images

Dallas Cowboys tight end Rico Gathers was arrested on Friday night for possession of marijuana, according to Brandon George of the Dallas Morning News.

George added that Gathers was cited for having less than two ounces of marijuana and has posted bond after spending Friday night in jail.

The timing of the arrest could prove costly for a player who was on the roster bubble. On Friday, Cowboys owner Jerry Jones discussed Gathers' chances of making the 53-man roster on 105.3 The Fan, via Kate Hairopoulos of the Dallas Morning News:

"At this point today, tomorrow, we've got to put our finger on what he can do for us. Can he help us win? We do make decisions on future potential, but we got to specifically identify how he helps us now. My inclination is that we can do that. I think that we can have a player like Rico Gathers and benefit and use him. We do it all the time. We do it with specialized skill level, or specialized need levels. We do it all the time.

"The real issue is what you're giving up in having another roster spot and having another player. Can you live without that? And that will be the big decision today."

Gathers, 24, was expected to make the roster before his arrest. However, this incident may cause the organization to re-evaluate his status.

A former power forward at Baylor, the 6'6", 282-pound Gathers continues to try to make the transition to tight end and prove he can play in the NFL. He was a sixth-round pick by Dallas in 2016 but has not seen the field during the regular season. He landed on injured reserve last year due to a concussion.

Gathers had two catches for 12 yards in the Cowboys' preseason finale against the Houston Texans on Thursday.

Dallas has until 4 p.m. ET to trim its roster down to 53.