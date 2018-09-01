Neymar Continues Hot Streak as PSG Cruise Past Nimes

PASCAL GUYOT/Getty Images

Neymar scored his fourth goal in four games for Paris Saint-Germain on Saturday, as Thomas Tuchel's side ran out 4-2 winners at Nimes.

The Brazilian opened the scoring for PSG as he slid home Thomas Meunier's cross on 36 minutes. Angel Di Maria then added a second directly from a corner to put the visitors in charge.

Nimes hit back after the break with substitute Antonin Bobichon thumping home a brilliant strike before Teji Savanier equalised from the penalty spot. The decision was given after the referee had consulted VAR.

Sofiane Alakouch then smashed a shot off the crossbar, as Nimes threatened an unlikely win in the closing stages. However, Kylian Mbappe rifled home a ferocious strike on the counter-attack, and Edinson Cavani added a fourth in stoppage time.

PSG's win was marred in stoppage time as Mbappe was dismissed. The striker had already been booked but reacted angrily to a challenge from Savanier and was given his marching orders.

Neymar's Goal Celebration Proves He's in Peak Form

Neymar opened the scoring at Nimes by sliding the ball home, but it was his goal celebration which really caught the eye.

The Brazilian promptly posed next to a banner the home fans had displayed branding him a crybaby and pretended to cry.

It was a typical move from Neymar, who is known for his petulance and desire to be in the spotlight.

Suffice to say his actions were not particularly well-received from the home crowd who booed him when he was substituted late on.

Neymar will not care, though, especially after scoring his fourth goal of the season for PSG, who have made a perfect start to the defence of their Ligue 1 crown:

The Brazilian seemed to enjoy himself on Saturday in a free and fluid central role behind Cavani. The position allows Neymar to drop into midfield as well as join the attack.

Manager Thomas Tuchel is still trying to find his best formation since taking charge of the club. However, so far he can have few complaints about Neymar who has started the season in fine form.





Di Maria Shows He Deserves New Deal

Di Maria doubled PSG's lead just four minutes after Neymar's opener with a goal direct from a corner. The Argentine spotted goalkeeper Paul Bernardoni edging towards his far post and caught him out by swinging the ball in at the near post.

Opta highlighted how long it's been since the last goal direct from a corner.

It continues a fine start to the season from the 30-year-old who has three assists and a goal in his first four outings and seems to be thriving under Tuchel.

It may also be enough for him to secure his future at PSG. Di Maria has been offered a new contract by PSG and should sign it soon, according to ESPN FC's Jonathan Johnson:

Keeping hold of Di Maria looks a smart move by the club. The 30-year-old is in the final year of his contract at the Parc des Princes but clearly still has plenty to offer.





Mbappe Must Get Used To Being A Marked Man

Mbappe enjoyed plenty of attention from the Nimes defenders which seemed to affect the youngster early on in the game.

The 19-year-old was quick to voice his displeasure to the referee and ended up being booked after 18 minutes for dissent. Perhaps surprisingly it was Neymar who led the attempts to calm the striker down.

Yet it's something Mbappe will have to get used to after starring for PSG last season and winning the 2018 FIFA World Cup with France.

The talented teenager has so much pace and talent that teams are understandably unwilling to allow him time and space on the ball.

The teenager demonstrated again exactly what a threat he is in the closing stages, as he bagged a fine goal on the break. The forward latched onto a ball over the top and lashed it past Bernardoni.

Yet tempers flared again in stoppage time, as he was hacked down by Savanier. It was a poor challenge from the midfielder, but Mbappe's reaction was equally disappointing. The forward sprang up and pushed his opponent to the ground, leaving the referee little option but to dismiss both.

Mbappe had already been booked, but he received a straight red card for his actions, per Johnson:

The France international will face a suspension when Ligue 1 returns after the international break. More importantly he must learn to channel his frustration in the right way.

What's Next?

Ligue 1 takes a break after this weekend due to the international break. PSG return to action with a visit from St Etienne on September 14. Nimes play on the same day away at Bordeaux.