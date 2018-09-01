Pedro, Eden Hazard Guide Chelsea Past Bournemouth in Premier League

Frank Augstein/Associated Press

Chelsea continued their perfect start to the 2018-19 Premier League season on Saturday, beating Bournemouth 2-0 at home. Pedro and Eden Hazard scored the goals after the break.

The Cherries put up an excellent fight, but Pedro came off the bench to break the deadlock inside the final 20 minutes. With space opening up, Hazard took full advantage and doubled the lead.

The Blues have now won their first four matches of the season, enjoying a wonderful run of form under new manager Maurizio Sarri.

Here are the key takeaways from Saturday's outing.

Pedro's Rebirth is Sarri's Best Achievement so Far

Pedro was dropped to the bench for Saturday's outing but made a key contribution in the second half, replacing Willian and scoring the go-ahead goal. His fresher legs made all the difference against a tired Cherries defence, which had spent the bulk of the half chasing the ball.

It was the former Barcelona man's third goal of the season already, and the Independent's Miguel Delaney believes his ability to score will be key moving forward:

The 31-year-old can be a huge weapon in a variety of roles, whether it's as a starter or a super-sub. In the latter role―the one he played on Saturday―his trickery and raw pace have an added dimension against tired defenders, who already have their hands full with Willian and Eden Hazard.

Pedro has been an afterthought for a while, and it's a credit to Sarri that he has needed so little time to get him back on track. Whether it's down to confidence, opportunity or the Italian's training methods, an in-form Pedro is a massive weapon for the Blues.

Alonso Deserves Player of the Month Award

Marcos Alonso has been one of the Premier League's form players in August, and he was rightly nominated for the Player of the Month award, per sportswriter Mark Worrall:

The club put the Spaniard at the heart of their pre-match media tour:

The left-back once again reminded everyone of his many talents on Saturday, as he was at the centre of everything the Blues tried in attack. Alonso went closest to breaking the deadlock before half-time, hitting the post with a deflected effort, and he tested Asmir Begovic with a hard strike after the break. He finished the contest with a well-deserved assist for Hazard.

He didn't forget about his defensive duties, either, with several good clearances and a key header on a dangerous cross. It was another excellent outing from the former Fiorentina star, who was arguably the Blues' most dangerous man on the pitch.

There have been plenty of standouts during the first month of the season, but it's hard to argue anyone deserves the Player of the Month award more than Alonso at this point.

Bournemouth Will be Major Test for Premier League's Elite

The Cherries' unbeaten start to the season may have come to an end at Stamford Bridge, but the team impressed in the losing effort, nonetheless.

After frustrating the hosts with their remarkable defensive solidity for 70 minutes, it took a spectacular attack and a bit of luck to break their resolve. By that point in the match, the team had already put together a handful of good chances, including a major one for Nathan Ake, who missed from just yards out.

Bournemouth play organised, disciplined football and have enough pace to hit teams on the counter, as well as the size to be effective from set pieces. Their strong start to the season is no accident―this is a very solid team that could push for a high finish if things go their way. A ticket for next year's UEFA Europa League isn't out of the question.

Chelsea didn't have it easy on Saturday, and expect the league's other elite clubs to have similar struggles when they face the Cherries.

What's Next?

The first international break of the season is upon us. When club football returns, the Blues will host Cardiff City, while Bournemouth face Leicester City.