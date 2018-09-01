Liquid 72hrs, Top Plays, Prize Money from Friday's Fortnite Summer Skirmish

Greg Doherty/Getty Images

Liquid 72hrs was the top finisher in Friday's qualifiers to kick off the final week of the 2018 Fortnite Summer Skirmish, which is taking place at PAX West in Seattle, Washington.

Technical problems caused a delay of more than an hour, and the opening match was forced to restart because of further issues. The decision was ultimately made to reduce the number of games from six to four on Day 1 of the Week 8 tournament.

Epic Games hadn't posted full results from Friday's action on the event's official website as of Saturday morning, so there's no official list of the other 32 players who advanced to Monday's Grand Finals.

Team Liquid passed along comments and highlights from 72hrs following his strong outing:

Ninja, the top Fortnite Battle Royale streamer on Twitch, isn't in Seattle for the tournament, but he was watching Friday's qualifiers:

The triumph keeps 72hrs in contention for the $225,000 top prize in Monday's Grand Finals. The top five finishers will all receive over $100,000 from the purse in the final event of the eight-week, $8 million showcase of the popular video game.

Unfortunately, technical issues have often plagued the event over the past two months, including massive lag problems that forced Week 1 to get cut short.

Qualifiers will continue Saturday and Sunday to complete the field for Monday's finale. It's unknown whether all of the nightly qualifying sessions will be reduced to four games to equal Friday's play or if they'll remain at six matches as originally scheduled.

The qualifying sessions are available via live stream on Fortnite's Twitch channel starting at 9 p.m. ET.