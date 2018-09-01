Italian F1 Grand Prix 2018 Qualifying: Saturday's Results, Times, Final Grid

Mark Thompson/Getty Images

Sebastian Vettel went fastest in the third and final practice session on Saturday ahead of the qualifying for the 2018 Italian Formula One Grand Prix.

The Ferrari driver set a time of one minute, 20.509 seconds at Monza, while team-mate Kimi Raikkonen came third.

Lewis Hamilton split the pair in his Mercedes, 0.081 seconds back on Vettel.

FP3 Recap

Here is the classification from FP3:

After his huge crash in FP2, Sauber's Marcus Ericsson was first out on Saturday in pursuit of laps, though despite some damp patches on the track, it was Fernando Alonso impressing early on in his McLaren:

The Spaniard could only manage P17, however, as he struggled in traffic later in the session.

Ferrari and Mercedes soon headed out on supersoft tyres, and they immediately set about controlling the top of the timesheet.

Raikkonen laid down an impressive marker at the first time of asking and quickly improved on it.

Before long, Hamilton had edged out in front. A new set of tyres allowed Vettel to reclaim top spot for Ferrari ahead of the Englishman, who couldn't quite match him despite improving after his own tyre change.

This article will be updated to provide more information soon.

Get the best sports content from the web and social in the new B/R app. Get the app and get the game.